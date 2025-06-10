New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Nick Wodeshick is excited to announce the publication of this recent article "CPSL: The ETF Seeking 100% Downside Protection in All Seasons" on the VettaFi Alternatives Channel. This article explores how the Calamos Laddered S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF (CPSL) may offer investors the potential for both upside participation and 100% downside protection in an uncertain market environment.

CPSL: The ETF Seeking 100% Downside Protection in All Seasons

With the market outlook uncertain, financial advisors may want to build a portfolio strategy prepared for both good and bad news. This is where the Calamos suite of Structured Protection ETFs® could come into play. Given the shifting market conditions, the Calamos Laddered S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETF (CPSL) offers an interesting use case. A fund of funds, CPSL equally allocates across 12 monthly Calamos S&P 500® Structured Alt Protection ETFs®, whose outcome periods are staggered across different months. These underlying ETFs blend capped equity upside with downside risk mitigation. After paying fees and expenses, these funds protect against 100% of losses incurred over their respective outcome periods.

Read the full article here: https://www.etftrends.com/alternatives-channel/cpsl-etf-seeking-100-downside-protection-seasons/

About Calamos Investments

As a proven provider of alternative ETF strategies, Calamos Investments offers a wide selection of ETFs listed in the U.S. In total, these funds represent over $800 million in assets under management, according to FactSet data.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a leading provider of data-driven insights and specialized services for asset managers and investors, bringing together a wealth of expertise to support client success. At the core of VettaFi is a commitment to fostering strong relationships and delivering innovative solutions that help clients engage, grow, and thrive in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

For more information about VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255107

SOURCE: VettaFi