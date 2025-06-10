New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Karrie Gordon is pleased to announce the publication of her article "Active ETFs Gain Further Momentum in 2025" on the VettaFi Active ETF Channel. This article delves into the continued growth of actively managed ETFs, highlighting their increasing market share and investor demand in a dynamic market environment, as revealed by Track Insight's 2025 Global ETF Survey.

It's little surprise that active ETFs continue to carve out market share, given the number of offerings coming to market. Last year, over half (51%) of all ETFs launched were active strategies. This year favors active even more; active ETF strategies made up 60% of all ETF launches in the opening months of 2025. Investor demand appears undiminished as well, with 22% of all net flows going to active ETFs in 2024. In the early months of this year, active ETF strategies pulled in 30% of flows, according to Track Insight. Part of this demand likely funnels directly from mutual funds. 'In 2024, U.S. mutual funds saw net outflows of $388 billion according to Morningstar, while active ETFs attracted record inflows,' the authors wrote.

Read the full article here: https://www.etftrends.com/active-etf-channel/active-etfs-gain-momentum-2025/

