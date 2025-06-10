New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Elle Caruso Fitzgerald is pleased to announce the publication of "Fidelity Adds Managed Futures ETF to Alternatives Lineup." This article highlights Fidelity Investments' expansion into alternative investments with the launch of the Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT), a liquid alternative strategy designed to capitalize on market trends through systematic long/short investing and provide portfolio diversification.

Fidelity Adds Managed Futures ETF to Alternatives Lineup

Fidelity launched the Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on June 5. The new managed futures ETF is a liquid alternative strategy. It aims to capitalize on market trends through disciplined, systematic long/short investing. FFUT is available commission-free for individual investors and financial advisors through Fidelity's online brokerage platforms. FFUT's investment strategy focuses on capital appreciation in all market conditions. Fidelity's managed futures ETF aims to generate strong risk-adjusted returns, especially when equity markets decline. In an effort to reach this objective, FFUT employs a strategy designed to identify and capitalize on sustained price trends, whether upward or downward, across a diverse range of markets. These include equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Finally, the fund uses futures, forwards, and other derivatives to implement this approach.

About Fidelity Managed Futures ETF

The Fidelity Managed Futures ETF (FFUT) is part of Fidelity's growing exchange-traded lineup, which now includes 79 ETFs and ETPs with $111 billion in assets under management. FFUT aims to provide clients with an investment option that can help diversify their portfolios, with a focus on capital appreciation in all market conditions and strong risk-adjusted returns, especially when equity markets decline.

