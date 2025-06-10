GB Group's CEO Dev Dhiman's first full year has seen initiatives addressing the company's foundations rather than its short-term growth. This is a necessary step if management are to optimise longer-term shareholder value. Accordingly, any share price disappointment regarding H225 and H126 growth rates needs to be set against the group's increasing optionality around capital allocation and the reassurance of an unchanged FY26 financial outlook.

