Full Alliance Group, Inc.: Full Alliance Group Accelerates Commercial Strategy for Aquaox Pure Solutions Featuring Nanobubble HOCl Technology

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) today announced major strides in the commercial development of its recently formed subsidiary, Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC. The company's breakthrough nanobubble-enhanced hypochlorous acid (HOCl) platform represents a next-generation solution for the $60 billion global disinfectant and skincare markets.

Aquaox's proprietary approach uses stabilized nanobubbles-microscopic gas-filled structures-to significantly improve the stability and efficacy of HOCl, a naturally occurring antimicrobial agent widely recognized for its safety and broad-spectrum performance. The result is a highly effective, clean-label formula well-suited for a range of fast-growing markets, including hospital-grade disinfection, dermatology, wound care, agriculture, and food safety.

"We believe Aquaox Pure Solutions offers one of the most scalable and investable HOCl technologies available today," said Michel Van Schaik, President of Aquaox Pure Solutions. "Our formulations are clean, potent, and uniquely shelf-stable-offering a meaningful advantage over conventional chlorine-based options."

Built for Scale and Strategic Licensing

Full Alliance Group is exploring strategic licensing and commercialization partnerships with companies across healthcare, personal care, industrial, and consumer sectors. Early-stage discussions with contract manufacturers and brand developers reflect growing interest in safe, sustainable antimicrobial solutions.

As part of its go-to-market strategy, Aquaox Pure Solutions is evaluating categories that include:

Personal hygiene and pet care

Oral and skincare health

Commercial sanitation and food processing

Medical-grade disinfection and wound care

Agricultural and environmental purification

Production and Global Readiness

The company's Tampa, Florida-based production facility is expanding to support both branded and white-label formats. With e-commerce-ready packaging and a strict commitment to clean-label ingredients-free from stabilizers, alcohols, or bleach-Aquaox is positioning itself to meet international regulatory standards and rising consumer demand for non-toxic alternatives.

A Platform Technology, Not Just a Product

With its nanobubble HOCl formulations, Aquaox delivers the rare combination of industrial-strength performance and skin-safe application-bridging critical gaps across multiple sectors.

"This isn't just a disinfectant-it's a platform for scalable innovation," said Bill Heneghan. "We see long-term potential to drive licensing revenue while contributing meaningfully to public health and environmental safety."

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC:FAGI) is a holding company in the health and wellness sector. FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

About Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC

Aquaox Pure Solutions, LLC is a leading manufacturer of hypochlorous acid products enhanced with nanobubble technology. Committed to sustainability and efficacy, PureAquaox serves diverse markets with applications ranging from healthcare to consumer products.

