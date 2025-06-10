GTAIC.ai Launches Real-Time Market Research Platform Powered by Intelligent ML Engine

VILNIUS, LT / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Global Trade Algorithmic Intelligence Center is an innovative "Information-as-a-Service" platform that is redefining how businesses access and utilise market intelligence. Designed specifically for merchandise goods markets, GTAIC delivers on-demand market research reports generated in minutes - powered by the most recent and reliable official data.

What sets GTAIC apart is its intelligent ML-powered engine, built from the ground up by a team of economists and data scientists. A set of advanced algorithms drives the platform, allowing it to automatically generate fully customized market reports the moment a request is submitted.

"We've combined deep human expertise with machine precision," said Raman Osipau, co-founder of GTAIC. "Our mission is to deliver the most current, transparent, and reliable market intelligence - at a fraction of the cost of traditional providers or in-house research efforts. Ultimately, our goal is to help users shorten the path from market insights to actual sales."

What Makes GTAIC service Different:

Built by experts: Algorithms for data processing were developed in-house by a team of economists and data scientists with 20+ years of experience.

Transparent methodology: Each report includes a clear description of methodology with a full list of data sources and limitations openly disclosed.

Official data only: The platform uses only trusted, official statistical databases , such as UN Comtrade and other national and international repositories.

ML-enhanced accuracy: Advanced ML algorithms handle missing data imputation , extreme value treatment , and ensure robust statistical modeling.

No pre-generated reports: Every report is compiled on-demand using live data , ensuring relevance and accuracy.

Available 24/7/365 with the subscription price starts from just 4.99 US$ per month!

The service allows to generate different types of market research reports:

Cross-Country Market Research Report. This type of report offers a multivariate analysis of the current market landscape for a specific product selected by the user, and across a chosen set of countries based upon preference: from 10 to 40 different markets. It includes insights and detailed analysis of key market indicators such as range of product prices, change in market size, dynamics of supply volumes, and growth trends (both in tonnage and value) for each country and across several time periods. This type of research has been designed to capture irregularities in trade patterns, which may help to uncover unique and potentially lucrative market opportunities.

Product-Country Market Research Report. This type of report focuses on analyzing a specific product within a particular country, as selected by the user. For example, through the GTAIC platform, a user can request a report like "Fresh Tomato Market in the UK in 2025." Within 5-7 minutes the user receives a detailed 50+ page report that includes analysis of dozens of the most recent market indicators. As a valuable supplementary parts, the report contains the latest news on import restrictions, a list of manufacturers of similar products in supplying countries, among other market indicators. These reports are ideal for a quick and genuine snapshot of target markets to design effective sales strategies.

Country-to-Country Market Research Report. This type of reports analyze trade flows between any two countries selected by the user, covering all available products traded between them. The service examines thousands of traded goods to identify the most promising opportunities for the development of international trade. Designed with logistics and trading companies in mind, this report is a valuable tool for spotting high-potential products to focus within the next 6-12 months.

For user convenience we assembled an extensive collection of free reports of different types to demonstrate the value the service can provide.

While GTAIC incorporates machine learning for specific tasks like data cleaning and imputation, it does not use generative AI or black-box models to produce reports. This is a deliberate choice - we believe that traditional AI often lacks transparency and interpretability, making it unsuitable for serious market analysis.

"GTAIC prioritizes clarity, traceability, and methodological rigor, ensuring that every number in a report can be explained, sourced, and verified", explained Dzmitry Kolkin, chief economist at GTAIC.

GTAIC is designed to serve a wide and diverse audience seeking fast, accurate, and affordable market intelligence. Manufacturing businesses can leverage the platform to identify new markets, track global demand trends, and assess competitive landscapes. Exporters, importers, and traders benefit from current official trade data and insights that support smarter sourcing, pricing, and expansion decisions. Business support institutions - including export promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, business associations, and government programs - can use GTAIC to provide timely, data-backed assistance to their stakeholders. Consulting firms, trade platforms, and trade data brokers rely on GTAIC for reliable, up-to-date information to support client projects and inform strategic guidance. Additionally, the platform is ideal for individual researchers, students, and market research enthusiasts, offering a user-friendly and cost-effective way to access structured global trade data and conduct meaningful analysis - without the need for specialized technical knowledge.

About GTAIC:

GTAIC is a reliable market research platform committed to delivering seamless access to up-to-date data, providing a solid foundation for accurate market analysis and forecasting. Committed to making high-quality market intelligence accessible, GTAIC offers a flexible range of pricing plans tailored to the needs of individual researchers, professionals, institutions, and businesses of all sizes - empowering them to harness reliable data for smarter, faster decisions.

The company is headquartered in Cyprus and operates globally. Visit us online at gtaic.ai.

