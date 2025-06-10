New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today at DASH launched its Internal Developer Portal (IDP), which is the first and only developer portal built on live observability data.

Engineering teams are under pressure to ship faster while still meeting stricter standards to keep their code reliable, secure, cost effective and compliant with legal, regulatory and company policies. Developers must navigate an expanding set of requirements-including code quality, testing, security scans, infrastructure configurations, observability and compliance. At the same time, they need to understand the systems and services their code depends on, who owns these services, and how they're performing in real time. As this complexity and cognitive load grow, developers increasingly rely on platform engineers to unblock them, which stretches resources for both teams and slows software delivery across the organization.

Datadog IDP gives developers the autonomy to ship quickly and confidently-while meeting production standards and keeping pace with constantly changing systems. Unlike static portals that rely on manual upkeep, Datadog IDP builds on its APM product suite to automatically map services and dependencies, and bring Datadog's real-time performance, service ownership and engineering knowledge together in one place. The new product enables developers to build, test, deploy and monitor software with self-service actions and built-in delivery guardrails, while providing platform engineers with scorecards to help them meet reliability, security and monitoring standards.

Datadog IDP accelerates incident response by bringing a live, centralized engineering knowledge base into every incident for faster triage, better decision making and improved coordination. Engineers can focus on solving issues-rather than searching for them across disparate systems-by leveraging these capabilities as part of Datadog's unified platform:

Software Catalog : A live system of record showing what software is running, who is responsible for it, and how it is performing across an organization. This record is automatically synced to live telemetry collected in Datadog, so teams can easily find services, dependencies and their performance metrics, along with critical engineering context such as owners, on-call rotations, source code, runbooks, dashboards and documentation.

: A live system of record showing what software is running, who is responsible for it, and how it is performing across an organization. This record is automatically synced to live telemetry collected in Datadog, so teams can easily find services, dependencies and their performance metrics, along with critical engineering context such as owners, on-call rotations, source code, runbooks, dashboards and documentation. Self-Service Actions : Pre-built, pre-approved templates powered by Datadog's App Builder and Workflow Automation make it quick and easy for developers to accomplish tasks-like scaffolding a new service, provisioning infrastructure resources or triggering remediation actions-independently while meeting internal requirements.

: Pre-built, pre-approved templates powered by Datadog's App Builder and Workflow Automation make it quick and easy for developers to accomplish tasks-like scaffolding a new service, provisioning infrastructure resources or triggering remediation actions-independently while meeting internal requirements. Scorecards : A set of out-of-the-box and custom pass/fail rules that allow platform engineers and engineering managers to track compliance with reliability, security, observability, cost, and other standards across services and teams.

: A set of out-of-the-box and custom pass/fail rules that allow platform engineers and engineering managers to track compliance with reliability, security, observability, cost, and other standards across services and teams. Engineering Reports: Out-of-the-box visibility into engineering reliability, software delivery performance and compliance with engineering standards, while offering actionable, personalized views for developers, team leads and executives.

"Datadog's IDP brings together both observed and declared system states, as well as existing systems of record. This combination shows not only developer intention but also what is actually in production. Whether developers onboard new teams or are tasked with complex projects such as migrating code from EC2 to Kubernetes, Datadog automatically provides visibility into their systems and reflects changes as they are being made-without stale metadata or manual syncing," said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. "Datadog IDP empowers developers to collaborate more effectively and deliver software that meets their organization's standards, at the pace that is expected from them."

Datadog IDP's service ownership and other information are available across Datadog's unified platform. Status Pages, for example, leverages the same ownership metadata populated through IDP to make it easy to communicate incident scope and impact to stakeholders. And on-call engineers can now query service owners, recent changes and other critical information hands-free from IDP for faster investigations using a Voice Interface.

To learn more about Datadog IDP, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/internal-developer-portal/.

Datadog IDP was announced during the keynote at DASH, Datadog's annual conference. The replay of the keynote is available here. During DASH, Datadog also announced launches in AI Observability, Applied AI, AI Security and Log Management.

About Datadog



Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

