New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today at DASH announced new capabilities in its log management suite, which are designed to help organizations optimize logging costs at scale and meet the stringent data retention, auditability and data residency requirements of regulated industries.

Logs are critical for threat detection, incident response and audit trails. However, lack of flexibility, high costs and data retention limitations remain roadblocks for security and compliance teams. Financial services, healthcare and insurance companies face similar challenges, having to comply with regulations and maintain full control over sensitive operational data, including their logs. Likewise, organizations operating under regional data residency laws or internal security policies are often required to store data within controlled environments, whether on-premises or in-region cloud infrastructure.

These organizations need to remain compliant while having a scalable and efficient log management strategy. Traditional solutions, however, often introduce high costs, operational overhead and fragmented workflows.

At its DASH conference in 2023, Datadog launched Flex Logs, which has since become one of its fastest-growing products. Flex Logs decouples the costs of log storage from the costs of querying. It provides both short- and long-term log retention for a nominal monthly fee without sacrificing visibility, enabling streamlined correlation between all of an organization's logs, metrics and traces.

To help companies meet data residency regulations, policies and preferences-while further optimizing cost and efficiency-Datadog has launched new log management capabilities that build on the foundation set by Flex Logs. Datadog's latest enhancements enable organizations to support modern SIEM and security workflows while maintaining full visibility, cost consciousness and operational efficiency:

Archive Search queries logs from customer-owned cold storage without requiring re-indexing. Archived logs can be searched the same way as logs under retention in the Log Explorer without introducing new tools or extra training. Datadog keeps the user experience consistent, regardless of the age of logs.

queries logs from customer-owned cold storage without requiring re-indexing. Archived logs can be searched the same way as logs under retention in the Log Explorer without introducing new tools or extra training. Datadog keeps the user experience consistent, regardless of the age of logs. Flex Frozen is a new storage tier extending log retention to over seven years, eliminating the need for managing and securing external archives. Built for audit-heavy, compliance-driven environments, Flex Frozen simplifies data retention by keeping logs inside Datadog in order to reduce overhead, simplify reporting and analytics, and improve accessibility.

is a new storage tier extending log retention to over seven years, eliminating the need for managing and securing external archives. Built for audit-heavy, compliance-driven environments, Flex Frozen simplifies data retention by keeping logs inside Datadog in order to reduce overhead, simplify reporting and analytics, and improve accessibility. CloudPrem enables enterprises to deploy Datadog's indexing and search capabilities within their own infrastructure. Whether it's due to regional data residency laws or internal compliance mandates, customers can now keep their logs local-while continuing to use the Datadog UI and workflows they trust.

"As compliance standards grow more complex and global data regulations tighten, organizations face mounting pressure to retain log data longer, search it faster and keep it where it belongs," said Michael Whetten, VP of Product at Datadog. "With today's launches, Datadog makes it easier to manage logs, control their costs and stay compliant without sacrificing performance, accessibility or the user experience."

To learn more about Datadog's latest log management capabilities, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/log-management/.

Archive Search, Flex Frozen and CloudPrem were announced at DASH, Datadog's annual conference. The replay of the keynote is available here. During DASH, Datadog also announced launches in AI Observability, Applied AI, AI Security and released its Internal Developer Portal.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us.

