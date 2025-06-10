German Blockchain AI Week 2025 is set to be one of the most influential gatherings of the year for digital finance, Web3, and AI infrastructure. Held at Spielfeld Hub Berlin on June 13, the conference brings together top minds building the future of Europe-Asia finance.

Among the headline speakers: Joey Bertschler, CEO of Volante Labs (volantechain.com) and former AI specialist at OpenAI, who will appear on a dedicated panel to share how real-time payroll infrastructure is already transforming global wage systems and why that opens the door to one of the most powerful blockchain utilities of the decade.

"What if you could get paid every hour in stablecoins, yen, or USD without payroll stress, delays, or middlemen?"

"We've already built that."

Joey leads Volante Labs, a multi-million-dollar hybrid company operating at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and finance. They are currently live on BTSE and BingX (VOL/USDT), powering earned wage access (EWA) and instant disbursement in emerging markets like Kenya, Vietnam, and Latin America with upcoming expansion focused on Berlin and deep integrations already live in Japan

To bring that infrastructure directly to users, the company recently launched the Volante Card a globally usable payment card that connects directly to the VolanteChain platform, letting users spend earnings in real time. It's one of the few crypto-backed payroll products in the world that's already functional, compliant, and in circulation

Speaking Topic

From Blocks to Paychecks: Real-Time Payroll Infrastructure for a Borderless Economy

A rare look into how blockchain, AI, and digital rails are converging to reshape the way workers get paid and why it may become the backbone of tomorrow's financial system.

For investors, partners, and builders interested in sustainable blockchain use cases, Volante represents more than a product it's a global financial backbone in motion. Joey's appearance at GBW is not just a panel. It's an invitation.

June 13, 2025

Spielfeld Hub, Berlin

www.germanblockchainweek.com

