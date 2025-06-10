Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2025 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The following eight nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Laura Formusa
|35,858,750
|99.99%
|2,805
|0.01%
|Dr. Francis J. Harvey
|35,859,555
|99.99%
|2,000
|0.01%
|Tom Liston
|35,857,812
|99.99%
|3,743
|0.01%
|Peter Londa
|35,859,555
|99.99%
|2,000
|0.01%
|John McEwen
|35,858,700
|99.99%
|2,855
|0.01%
|Greg Williams
|35,840,457
|99.94%
|21,098
|0.06%
|Kristi Honey
|35,840,540
|99.94%
|21,015
|0.06%
|David McLennan
|35,858,667
|99.99%
|2,888
|0.01%
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
Approval of Amended and Restated Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan
At the Meeting, the amended and restated omnibus long term incentive plan and all unallocated options, rights, and other entitlements thereunder were approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders.
About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)
Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/.
