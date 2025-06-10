Anzeige
10.06.2025 23:24 Uhr
DMEGC Solar Rises to 5th Globally in 2025 Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking

JINHUA, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global energy research firm Wood Mackenzie has officially released its 2025 Global Solar Module Manufacturer Rankings. With robust and consistent performance, DMEGC Solar has climbed to 5th place worldwide, marking a significant leap of three positions since January. This advancement underscores the company's growing leadership in the global photovoltaic industry.

DMEGC Solar Rises to 5th Globally in Wood Mackenzie's 2025 Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking

The ranking is based on comprehensive 2024 data, covering 40 well-known PV module manufacturers across 10 countries. Collectively, these companies accounted for 62% of global production capacity and 89% of total shipments. Evaluation criteria included capacity utilization, Adherence to ESG and CSR, financial conditions, availability of third-party certification, technology maturity, manufacturing experience, supply chain resistance, vertical integration, and R&D capabilities.

DMEGC Solar performed exceptionally well across all 10 metrics, achieving a total score of 83 out of 100. Notably, the company ranked first globally in capacity utilization, achieving a perfect 100%, far surpassing the Top 10 average of 69%. It is also placed third in financial performance, demonstrating exceptional operational efficiency and solid financial health.

Wood Mackenzie publishes its global solar module manufacturer rankings twice a year, in January and June. DMEGC Solar had already moved up from 9th to 8th in the January 2025 ranking, and this latest rise to 5th place reflects ongoing breakthroughs in technology, production capacity, and market expansion.

This milestone further reinforces DMEGC Solar's reputation as a reliable and high-performing global player in the solar energy sector. With a continued focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, the company is well-positioned for even greater achievements ahead.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707766/DMEGC_Solar_Rises_to_5th_Globally_in_Wood_Mackenzie_s_2025_Solar_Module_Manufacturer_Ranking.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-rises-to-5th-globally-in-2025-solar-module-manufacturer-ranking-302478211.html

