Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), along with the investment community, presenting companies, and sponsors: RE Royalties and S&P Global Ratings, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX and TSXV Company Services, to close the market in celebration of the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC).





The CCIC, hosted by TSX and TSXV, brings together growth-oriented clean technology & renewable energy companies and climate conscious investors to explore opportunities to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canada and beyond. The conference will be held at Arcadian Court in Toronto on June 11. For more information, visit https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

