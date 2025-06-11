Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey", or the "Company") announces its participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research ("WTR") on Wednesday, June 11 2025 at 9:00 AM Mountain Time / 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

As part of WTR's ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Alex Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Journey Energy Inc.

Included in the discussion will be the strategic outlook for Journey with particular focus on its unconventional Duvernay shale play and the balance of the discussion on its conventional and power assets.

Topics will include:

Duvernay shale development plans and growth scenarios

Review of core assets in Medicine Hat and key conventional and enhanced oil recovery developments

Development of the power business

Potential shifts in regulatory environment following recent elections

To access the live discussion please use the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2017494827452/WN_M8iSGV3ESDyRpiiNeRd0Uw

