Omaha Performing Arts: Omaha's Shining Star, DREION, Returns for Music at Miller Park

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Some artists perform. Others uplift. But when DREION takes the stage, he transforms it. The Omaha-born singer, songwriter and foster care advocate will headline the first of three free Music at Miller Park concerts in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, June 28.

But this isn't just any show for DREION. It's a homecoming. And it's deeply personal.

DREION's love for music began in the pews of Grace Apostolic Worldwide Ministries. That early spark, nurtured by family musicians and Omaha Northwest High School educators, was further honed at Berklee College of Music and has since evolved into a bold, genre-defying sound he calls "inspirational soul and R&B."

Last fall, DREION competed on "The Voice," turning all four chairs with his soulful rendition of "Shining Star" by Earth, Wind & Fire. But his story didn't start with celebrity judges - it starts with something much harder to talk about.

At seven years old, DREION entered the foster care system, enduring five placements, seven medications and repeated emotional trauma in just six months.

"I didn't realize my story could help others until I started sharing it," he said.

He decided to heal and tell his story through music and contacted foster care advocacy organizations to see how it could help. That led him to become a national ambassador for Earth, Wind & Fire's Music is Unity Foundation.

"When I did that first event, I realized so many people have similar stories, and some are still experiencing it. I returned to my mother with a positive outcome, but many didn't have a positive outcome. I knew at that moment I had to be the voice because few people share their stories. They were too scared to share their story. They were ashamed. They may not even be able to share or know how. They were too traumatized."

His song about his experience, "Let It Rain," was featured in the movie "Foster Boy," which premiered in 2020. "They were finished with the movie. They loved my music so much they went back and re-edited the movie to add it in there," he shared. "Foster Boy" is currently streaming on Peacock and Tubi.

DREION continues to be a catalyst for foster youth who can't speak out for themselves.

He'll be opening for Earth, Wind & Fire again this summer, including a stop at The Astro in July. During that show, DREION will welcome some foster youth from the community backstage for a behind-the-scenes experience.

"It's one thing to tell kids their dreams are valid. It's another thing to invite them in and show them it's possible," he said.

Technically, this isn't DREION's first Music at Miller Park concert, but it might as well be. When he was slated to perform in 2023, storms rolled in and washed the concert out after just two songs.

"I never really got to give the full show I had planned," he said. "This is my redemption moment. And I'm pulling out all the stops."

That includes surprise guests and interactive moments that promise to make the evening unforgettable. The crowd will also be among the first to hear his new single, "Thank You for Loving Me," part of a larger album and tour in the works for 2026.

While his experience on "The Voice" has helped usher in numerous exciting opportunities and fame, he makes sure people know where it all started for him.

"I told them, 'Do not say I live in Boston. I want you to say I'm from Omaha, Nebraska.' Because it's true and important, a lot of gifted talent has come from our city. Being a voice for that on a national level is an honor. But it's even more of an honor when you can come back and people recognize what you're doing and are proud of you," he shared.

With a fresh single out, a full-length album and several exciting shows on the horizon, DREION is stepping into his moment and inviting us along for his journey.

"It's a great opportunity to be able to come back, see people that have been supporting me, welcome people that may not know who I am, but are proud that I am from the same city that they are and want to support me, and then also be a difference maker in the community here, even though I'm not necessarily based here," he shared.

He also looks forward to the opportunities his growing platform could bring to Omaha and foster care youth.

Music at Miller Park is free and family-friendly. The lawn opens at 5 p.m. with DREION's performance starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. To learn more, visit o-pa.org/mamp.

