Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 04:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arctech Solar: Another Milestone: Arctech Ranks World's No. 2 in Solar Tracker Market

KUNSHAN, China, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wood Mackenzie, a world-renowned energy research firm, released its 2025 Global Solar PV Tracker Market Share Report. Arctech surged to the second position globally with a 16% market share, while also claiming the top spot in key markets such as India, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, demonstrating strong global competitiveness.

Arctech ranks No.2 in solar tracker market with a 16% market share

01 Industry-Leading Growth

With an astonishing 113% year-on-year growth rate, Arctech became the only top-10 manufacturer to exceed 100% y-o-y growth, far exceeding the industry average.

02 Dominance Across Multiple Regional Markets

Notably, Arctech has established leadership in several key markets:

  • Middle East: Topped the market again, becoming the region's most preferred tracker supplier.
  • India & Asia-Pacific: Maintained the No.1 position for two consecutive years, further solidifying market dominance.
  • Europe, Saudi Arabia & Emerging Markets: Steadily growing market share, reflecting the success of our global expansion strategy.

In 2024, Arctech's global tracker shipments reached 17.41 GW, supported by a robust production-sales-service network spanning three continents-including 4 service centers?six producing bases and 17 branches-delivering end-to-end services from design to O&M for global customers.

03 "Tracker+" Strategy Opens a New Chapter in Globalization

With new producing bases in Saudi Arabia and Brazil, along with a European logistics hub, Arctech has built a globally integrated supply chain. Its differentiated competitive edge has secured multiple GW-level projects in India, the UAE, Argentina, and beyond, validating its innovative R&D and localized operations.

SNEC 2025: A Grand Showcase Ahead

From June 11th-13th, Arctech will unveil its full suite of "Tracker+" and "Green Power+" solutions at SNEC (Booth: 3H-A110), showcasing smart energy solutions for complex scenarios and driving the global energy transition forward.

Arctech will be at the SNEC 2025 from June 11th-13th


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708196/Arctech_ranks_No_2_solar_tracker_market_a_16__market.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708197/Arctech_SNEC_2025_June_11th_13th.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700002/Arctech_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/another-milestone-arctech-ranks-worlds-no-2-in-solar-tracker-market-302478379.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.