This year marks the 34th awarding of the Blue Planet Prize, the international environmental award sponsored by the Asahi Glass Foundation, chaired by Takuya Shimamura. Every year, the Foundation selects two laureates, individuals, or organizations who have made significant contributions to the resolution of global environmental problems. The Board of Directors has selected the following 2025 Blue Planet Prize laureates.

Professor Robert B. Jackson (USA)

1. Professor Robert B. Jackson (USA) Born on September 26, 1961

Department of Earth System Science, Stanford University

Professor Robert B. Jackson is an expert on the carbon cycle in terrestrial ecosystems, including forests, grasslands, and wetlands. He has conducted pioneering research on the relationship between soil, vegetation, and soil bacterial communities. In addition, he has quantified the balance of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, from natural ecosystems and from fossil fuel use. Since 2017, he has served as chair of the Global Carbon Project (GCP), leading efforts to monitor and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

2. Dr. Jeremy Leggett (UK) Born on March 16, 1954

Founder and CEO of Highlands Rewilding Ltd.

Inaugural chairman of the Carbon Tracker Initiative

Dr. Jeremy Leggett, as the inaugural chairman of the Carbon Tracker Initiative (CTI), introduced the concept of the "carbon bubble," highlighting the economic risks associated with fossil fuel assets. Through CTI's activities, he influenced investors and policymakers, advancing the divestment movement. In addition, as a practical effort to balance economic activity with environmental conservation, he founded one of the UK's leading solar energy companies. More recently, he has been spearheading initiatives in Scotland to connect ecological restoration with community prosperity.

Each laureate is presented with a certificate of merit, a commemorative trophy, and 500,000 US dollars in prize money.

The Award Ceremony is scheduled on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Tokyo Kaikan. Commemorative lectures will be given on October 30th and November 1st, 2025, at the University of Tokyo and at the Kyoto International Community House (kokoka), respectively.

