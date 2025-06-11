



HONG KONG, June 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Identity verification and regulatory compliance provider Blockpass is excited to announce a new partnership as it begins working with CryptoSwift OU, the Travel Rule compliance service, to enhance and simplify the process of meeting regulatory standards around the world. This endeavor will see CryptoSwift's Travel Rule compliance measures added to Blockpass' suite of regulatory solutions, enabling one-stop access to comprehensive compliance.Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto, has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass' compliant network.Estonian-based CryptoSwift has been working to further crypto compliance since 2022, enabling companies to meet Travel Rule requirements whilst continuing to innovate. The solution focuses on simplicity, security, and efficiency with an easy-to-integrate API. CryptoSwift facilitates the secure transmission of required data between Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) by automating compliance, providing real-time transaction monitoring whilst meeting both FATF guidelines and MiCA regulations, ensuring compliant transfers of digital assets."The Travel Rule is rapidly becoming an essential part of the compliance landscape as more and more countries around the world implement the FATF's recommendations to secure the crypto space." said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We're delighted to be working with CryptoSwift towards our mutual goals of facilitating compliance for those innovating or working in crypto.""Partnering with Blockpass is a natural step forward in our mission to make regulatory compliance seamless for the crypto industry," said Indrek Ulst, Founder and CEO of CryptoSwift. "Blockpass shares our vision of reducing friction without compromising security or compliance. By combining our Travel Rule infrastructure with their leading KYC and AML solutions, we're enabling crypto businesses to meet global regulatory standards with greater speed, confidence, and simplicity."With this new partnership, Blockpass brings CryptoSwift's services to its entire userbase and enables those seeking to comply with the vital Travel Rule recommendations. Through bringing all a company's compliance needs to one place, Blockpass and CryptoSwift continue to work tirelessly to take the burden of regulatory compliance off the innovators in the crypto space whilst keeping them safe and secured against threats.To further support the Web3 industry, Blockpass has developed the Crypto Travel Rule Hub providing a comprehensive knowledge base, detailed country-specific regulatory insights, and a VASP-to-VASP network to help businesses navigate global compliance.About BlockpassEmbrace seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Built by compliance veterans and crypto-natives, our cost-effective suite lets you automate processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, and more. Leverage the Advanced KYC Bot for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYC to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Navigate evolving standards with our dedicated Travel Rule Hub, a resource for global crypto compliance. Expand your reach effortlessly through our network of one million pre-verified users and three thousand businesses. Join industry leaders like Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, and most crypto launchpads who all partner with Blockpass for trusted compliance and accelerated growth. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings.Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:Website: http://www.blockpass.orgTravel Rule Hub: https://www.blockpass.org/crypto-travel-hub/Email: sales@blockpass.orgAbout CryptoSwiftCryptoSwift is a compliance technology company delivering Travel Rule solutions for the crypto industry. Founded in 2022, CryptoSwift helps virtual asset service providers (VASPs), crypto asset service providers (CASPs), exchanges, and financial institutions meet evolving regulatory requirements such as FATF, MiCA, and TFR standards through a powerful, API-first platform designed for simplicity, security, and scalability. Backed by open-source protocols and led by fintech experts, CryptoSwift ensures compliant crypto transfers without borders or hassle.Whether you're running an exchange or bridging crypto transfers across various blockchain technologies, CryptoSwift supports your growth with compliance you can trust.Join the CryptoSwift network to enable scalable crypto transactions and stay compliant.Learn more and connect with the CrypoSwift team:Website: https://cryptoswift.eu/Email: sales@cryptoswift.euSource: Blockpass IDN LtdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.