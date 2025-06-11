Tariff gestures and delivery restrictions on critical metals have become the daily bread of long-suffering investors. The Western industrial world is facing enormous challenges, as the pace is increasing daily in segments such as high-tech and defense. NATO-related orders alone have increased fivefold in recent weeks compared to 2024 - and there is no end in sight. Today's industry managers need to have a clear understanding of where they can source manpower, raw materials, and especially critical metals - and which non-sanctioned markets they can then supply. The pressure is mounting as availability declines and verbal threats escalate on both sides of the Atlantic. Almonty Industries (WKN: A1JSSD | ISIN: CA0203981034 | Ticker symbol: ALI) has positioned itself uniquely, demonstrating remarkable foresight. The tungsten producer already operates mines in Spain and Portugal, and a major deposit in South Korea will be added within a few months. In addition, the Company is planning a US expansion and a Nasdaq listing to signal that the time for a revaluation has come. The research firm GBC has responded to the current scenarios and adjusted its price target upward. Here is a summary of the current facts.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...