MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ STARTET ZUSAMMENARBEIT MIT EMIRATES ISLAMIC FÜR SHARI'A-KONFORME STRUKTURIERTE PRODUKTE Zürich, 11. Juni 2025 Leonteq gab heute eine neue Partnerschaft mit der Emirates Islamic, einem der führenden Finanzinstitute in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten (VAE), zur Emission und Distribution Shari'a-konformer strukturierter Produkte bekannt. Im Rahmen ihrer strategischen Expansion in die Golfregion hat Leonteq im Jahr 2022 gemeinsam mit IBDAA Certificate Issuer Ltd. (IBDAA), einer spezialisierten Emissionsgesellschaft für islamische Finanzprodukte, ein Shari'a-konformes Emissionsprogramm für Trust-Zertifikate (das Programm) lanciert. Amanie Advisors Ltd., eine angesehene Shari'a-Beratungsgesellschaft, wurde von Leonteq beauftragt, die Shari'a-Konformität des Programms sowie künftiger Projekte und Partnerschaften im Zusammenhang mit IBDAA zu begleiten. Anlässlich dieser neuen Partnerschaft wird Emirates Islamic nun bestimmte von IBDAA emittierte Trust-Zertifikate mitgestalten, und innerhalb ihres Kundennetzwerks vertreiben. Leonteq übernimmt dabei umfassende Dienstleistungen, einschliesslich Emissionsarrangements, Shari'a-konformer Absicherungslösungen sowie des Lifecycle-Managements. Diese Partnerschaft ist ein wichtiger Meilenstein für das Geschäft mit islamischen strukturierten Produkten. Sie verbindet die Kernkompetenzen von Leonteq in den Bereichen Investmentlösungen, Strukturierungskompetenzen und Technologieintegration mit dem innovativen Ansatz von Emirates Islamic zur Transformation der Bankenlandschaft, der starken Bonität (A+ von Fitch) und der umfassenden Reichweite auf dem Vermögensverwaltungsmarkt der VAE. Dieses gemeinsame Vorhaben ermöglicht den Kunden von Emirates Islamic Zugang zu massgeschneiderten Anlagelösungen, die bisher in diesem Umfang und mit solcher Benutzerfreundlichkeit nicht verfügbar waren. Ermöglicht wird dies durch IBDAA, eine der ersten islamischen Emissionsgesellschaften, die dank ihrer Flexibilität und fortschrittlicher Automatisierung eine breite Palette von Auszahlungsprofilen über verschiedene Anlageklassen hinweg mit wettbewerbsfähiger Mindestzeichnungsgrösse anbieten kann. Christian Spieler, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir sind stolz auf die Partnerschaft mit Emirates Islamic, einem führenden Finanzinstitut in den VAE. Diese Zusammenarbeit ermöglicht es den Kunden von Emirates Islamic, von Leonteqs langjähriger Expertise im Bereich White-Labelling-Lösungen zu profitieren, und stellt einen Meilenstein in Leonteqs Wachstumsambitionen im Nahen Osten dar.» Farid AlMulla, CEO bei der Emirates Islamic: «Emirates Islamic freut sich über die Partnerschaft mit Leonteq, um strukturierte Anlagelösungen für unsere Kunden und den Markt zu entwickeln. Seit über zwei Jahrzehnten spielt unsere Bank eine bedeutende Rolle bei der Transformation der islamischen Banklandschaft. Es war uns stets ein Anliegen, islamkonforme Lösungen anzubieten, die das Leben unserer Kunden und ihres Umfelds positiv beeinflussen. Durch diese neue Partnerschaft profitieren insbesondere unsere Kunden von einem noch breiteren Produktspektrum, das ihre Anlagemöglichkeiten und ihren Zugang zu globalen Märkten weiter verbessert.» Emirates Islamic, ein Mitglied der Emirates NBD Group, ist eines der führenden islamischen Finanzinstitute in den VAE. Gegründet im Jahr 2004 als Emirates Islamic Bank, hat sich die Bank als bedeutender Akteur im stark umkämpften Finanzdienstleistungssektor der VAE etabliert. Emirates Islamic bietet eine umfassende Palette von Shari'a-konformen Produkten und Dienstleistungen für Privat-, Geschäfts- und Firmenkunden mit einem Netzwerk von 40 Filialen in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten. Emirates Islamic and Leonteq sign collaboration agreement KONTAKT Media Relations

media@leonteq.com Investor Relations

investorrelations@leonteq.com LEONTEQ Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern in Europa, dem Nahen Osten und Asien präsent. Leonteq Securities AG ist die wichtigste operative Tochtergesellschaft der Leonteq AG. 