Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
WKN: A12AS6 | ISIN: IM00B6QH1J21
Agronomics Limited: Agronomics Q2 2025 Newsletter

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / The Q2 2025 newsletter is provided in the attached link:

https://mailchi.mp/agronomics/agronomics-q1-2025-newsletter

About Agronomics
Agronomics is a leading London-listed company focusing on investment opportunities within the field of clean food. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals and improve food security for the world's expanding population. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

Agronomics Limited

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Peterhouse Capital Limited

33Seconds Limited

The Company

Nomad

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Joint Broker

Public Relations

Jim Mellon

Denham Eke

Roland Cornish

James Biddle

Andrew Potts

Harry Pardoe

Giles Balleny

Michael Johnson

Matt
Lewis

Lucy Williams

Charles Goodfellow

Jack Ferris

Calum Warren-Piper

+44 (0) 1624 639396

info@agronomics.im

+44 (0) 207 628 3396

+44 (0) 207 523 8000

+44 (0) 207 397 8900

+44 (0) 207 469 0936

agronomics@33seconds.co

About Reach announcements

This is a Reach announcement. Reach is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only / non-regulatory news releases into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on Reach.

END

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Agronomics Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/agronomics-q2-2025-newsletter-1038147

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
