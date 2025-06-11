Realisation follows significant growth with headcount doubling and international expansion

All Seas Capital, a pan-European private capital fund that provides transformational capital solutions to leading founder- and entrepreneur-owned companies, is pleased to announce the full realisation of its investment in G3 ("G3" or "the Company"), a global strategic advisory consultancy. As part of the transaction, Oakley Capital Fund VI has acquired a majority stake in the Company.

G3 helps clients manage their risk and enable opportunities by providing reputational and strategic intelligence, dispute advice and cyber consulting. The company's clients include some of the largest private equity and sovereign wealth funds, global corporates and leading law firms.

Since investing in G3 in 2022, All Seas Capital has partnered closely with the management team to accelerate its expansion strategies. G3 has grown significantly, with headcount more than doubling and global business development capabilities strengthened, with the opening of new offices in New York, Singapore, Tokyo, and Abu Dhabi.

All Seas Capital provides flexible long-term capital solutions to leading Western European mid-market businesses. Alongside transformational capital, the firm provides board-level expertise to entrepreneurs and management teams who do not want to sell majority stakes.

All Seas Capital is led by Marc Ciancimino and Cristobal Cuart, who co-founded and led KKR's European mezzanine and preferred equity business and have an extensive track record, with €3.4bn invested across 45 businesses prior to founding All Seas Capital.

Marc Ciancimino and Cristobal Cuart, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of All Seas Capital, commented:

"Since partnering with G3 three years ago, we have worked hard to support its highly capable management team to accelerate its expansion strategies and develop the business. It has achieved great success, capitalising on the significant growth in demand for strategic risk advisory services.

At All Seas Capital, we provide flexible, hybrid non-control capital to established founder- and entrepreneur-owned businesses that have already reached scale and can benefit from our support and capital. G3 is a great example of how our approach can support that journey, and we wish the team every success with their new partners at Oakley Capital."

All Seas Capital was advised by King Spalding. G3 was advised by Jefferies, White Case. LEK and KPMG.

About All Seas Capital

All Seas Capital is a pan-European private capital firm. We partner with mid-market businesses, constructing flexible, structured capital solutions investing a combination of debt and equity to empower transformational growth.

The team is led by Marc Ciancimino and Cristobal Cuart who co-founded and led KKR's European mezzanine and preferred equity business.

We back growing businesses with strong management teams and help them accelerate their growth plans, supporting entrepreneur and family-owned businesses who have already reached profitability but need strategic capital to realise their ambitions. These businesses have underlying resilience, typically generating EBITDA of €5-50m, with our investment ranging from €30-100m.

www.allseascapital.com

About G3

G3 is a global advisory firm that helps clients manage risk and make better business decisions. We provide intelligence that enables our clients to make informed decisions on deals, partnerships, new markets, and regulatory and political environments. We offer investigations and dispute advice to support legal strategies and recover assets. We deliver cyber-security advice to defend against today's prevailing threat environment. Our clients include FTSE and Fortune 500 corporations, sovereign wealth and pension funds, private equity firms, and leading international law firms.

Founded over twenty years ago, G3 has an established global platform and operates in most geographies worldwide. Our multidisciplinary team is drawn from government, finance, law, consultancy, and law enforcement. We are headquartered in London, with offices in the US, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://g3.co/

