Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
11.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
Hyundai Mobis Unveils New Safety Technology to Prevent Rear-end Collisions

  • Developing technology that warns drivers of rear-end collision risks while driving on highways and increases vehicle speed to maintain a safe distance
  • Expected to improve driver safety by linking existing driving control technology with front cameras and rear side radar sensors
  • Providing a 'defensive driving' solution for rear vehicles in addition to front collision safety, strengthening the competitiveness of mobility technology

SEOUL, South Korea, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While driving on the highways, you may feel threatened by quickly approaching vehicles from behind. Rear-end collisions may also occur due to the negligence or drowsiness of the driver of the rear vehicle. Fortunately, however, defensive driving technology that predicts the movements of rear vehicles is becoming available. Active control technology, which uses sensors to detect approaching vehicles from behind and maneuver the vehicle out of danger, is expected to hit the market soon.

Hyundai Mobis CI

Hyundai Mobis announced on 11 that it has developed rear safety control technology that warns drivers and automatically maintains a safe distance when a rear vehicle approaches too closely. This technology integrates sensors such as rear-side radars and front cameras with driving control technology.

This technology operates when the driver uses the Smart Cruise Control (SCC) function on the highway. If the vehicle detects that a rear vehicle is driving at an extremely close distance of approximately 10 meters or less, it first emits a "beep" sound or displays a visual warning on the cluster. If the situation persists after a certain amount of time, the vehicle will automatically increase its speed to maintain a safe distance. During this time, the rear side radars, which are mounted on both sides of the rear bumper detect the movement of the vehicle behind. Meanwhile, the front camera recognizes the lane and the vehicle ahead on the driving path to assist in safe acceleration.

Some global automakers are already applying safety technology to prevent rear-end collisions in mass production. When a rear-end collision is imminent, the system issues a warning and adjusts the seatbelts tension in prepare for the impact. However, these functions are not yet advanced enough for the vehicle to control itself autonomously. Hyundai Mobis has now enhanced its technology to enable the vehicles to independently adjust the distance between the front and rear vehicles and avoid dangerous situations.

Hyundai Mobis plans to further expand the scope of autonomous control for defensive driving against rear vehicles. Currently, the company is developing a lane-changing function to escape dangerous situations, in addition to an acceleration control function that allows the vehicle to speed up on its own. "We will actively protect the safety of mobility users by providing solutions that can intelligently handle not only front-end safety, but also dangerous situations caused by rear vehicles while driving," said Jung Soo-kyung, executive vice president and head of the automotive electronics business unit.

Media Contact
Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com
Jihyun Han : jihyun.han@mobis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-unveils-new-safety-technology-to-prevent-rear-end-collisions-302477651.html

