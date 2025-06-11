Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 08:10 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TPAY MOBILE: tpay Releases White Paper on the Transformative Power of Open Banking Across the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the META region, has published a new white paper highlighting how Open Banking is accelerating financial innovation and inclusion across the region.

The white paper explores the rapid rise of fintech in the Middle East, where updated licensing frameworks and increased investment are driving significant growth. Despite lower valuations compared to Western markets, the region offers immense profit potential for fintech players, digital banks, and regulators alike.

With Open Banking unlocking new use cases and creating seamless digital experiences for consumers and businesses, the white paper outlines the strategic importance of the Middle East in the global financial ecosystem. The region is poised to play a key role in the expected surge of digital payment adoption, with global digital wallet users projected to exceed 5.2 billion by 2026, up from 3.4 billion in 2022, marking robust growth of over 53%.

Download the full white paper to explore how Open Banking is reshaping the financial landscape in the Middle East. Open Banking: A Game Changer In the Middle East



For more information, please contact: safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.