Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2025 08:10 Uhr
UREVO Announces Skiing Champion Brothers as Brand Ambassadors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UREVO, a global sports and wellness brand, has announced New Zealand freestyle skiers Luca Harrington and Ben Harrington as brand ambassadors for its range of smart fitness products, including smart treadmills and smart massagers. This partnership promotes the importance of athletic recovery, healthy living, and the spirit of self-challenge.

image1.png

Freestyle Excellence: The Harrington Brothers

Olympic-level athletes, the Harrington brothers bring authenticity to UREVO's mission.

Born in 2001, Ben Harrington competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics, won the North America Cup, and placed fifth at the 2023 World Championships.

His brother, Luca Harrington (born 2003), specializes in slopestyle and big air, winning the Crystal Globe in the 2024-25 FIS World Cup for Big Air and achieving podiums at the X Games and World Championships.

Their demanding training and recovery needs make them ideal advocates for UREVO's wellness solutions, reflecting the growing need for smart, accessible recovery tools.

UREVO CyberPad for Office Smart Treadmill

The UREVO CyberPadfor Office Smart Treadmill is designed to accommodate both home and professional office settings. Equipped with a dual brushless motor system, it delivers up to 2.5HP of power-while maintaining a low operational noise level of 45dB. To support more efficient training, the CyberPad incorporates MegaLift incline technology, allowing up to a 14% gradient.

The device features a 6.4-inch (16.3 cm) slim profile, making it compatible with most office desks and reducing spatial interference. An open-front design and 100cm walking area aim to provide a comfortable walking experience while performing desk-based tasks. In addition, the CyberPad connects with the UREVO App, enabling users to monitor workout metrics in real time.

UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Massager

For professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Massageroffers a more robust therapy system designed to replicate physiotherapy-level treatments. This device features an advanced Matrix Airbag Design that targets five overlapping compression zones to improve circulation and relieve deep muscle tension.

With six massage modes, eight pressure levels (80-220 mmHg), and three plantar heat levels, the massager work in synergy to deliver high-intensity recovery after sports.

The Recovery Massager integrates seamlessly with the UREVO App, using AI to assess the leg's muscle state and recommend personalized recovery parameters. Users can select massage durations from 10 to 35 minutes, depending on schedule and need. Its 5,000mAh battery supports up to 240 minutes of wireless use and charges via USB-C.

Together, these devices represent a broader trend in integrating digital tools with physical wellness practices. With the endorsement of Ben and Luca Harrington, UREVO steps into a new phase of global visibility.

About UREVO

UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness technology, committed to developing intelligent wellness solutions that support healthy and active lifestyles. The brand aims to empower individuals with tools that blend digital intelligence and biomechanical understanding to promote efficient recovery and everyday well-being.

Contact Information

Contact Person: Lily Hu
Email:marketing@urevo.com
Country:United States
State: Texas
City: Austin
Website:https://www.urevo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18844ef3-05ce-4615-bea5-850d7cac673a


