Australian battery tech startup Voltavate has secured AUD 850,000 ($535,000) in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round led by global investment firm Artesian. From pv magazine Australia Voltavate has completed its first equity round with the AUD 850,000 to help accelerate the commercialization of the Melbourne-based company's battery technologies. Its solutions are designed to enhance battery life, improve safety, and reduce production waste. The company is building a battery innovation platform to address challenges in battery performance, manufacturing efficiency, and sustainability across ...

