Modernised platform streamlines onboarding, enhances user experience and powers agile growth for MVNO customers

As the global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market surges towards a projected $137 billion by 2030, eSIM Go, a digital connectivity pioneer, is scaling for future growth. With its modernised user platform, developed in collaboration with CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), eSIM Go will simplify and speed up the MVNO journey, enabling faster onboarding, richer self-service and seamless integration of digital offerings.

"Businesses from fintechs to airlines are looking to deepen customer relationships by offering custom digital mobile services. But becoming an MVNO has traditionally been a slow, complex and inflexible process," said Zacc Couldrick, CEO, eSIM Go. "As we aim to eliminate the barriers to entry into the digital connectivity space, we needed a technology provider with deep network relationships and a history of simplifying complex processes. With CSG's proven, cloud-native technology, we've built a platform that makes it easy to launch, integrate and personalise connectivity offerings that customers truly value."

eSIM Go's next-generation platform allows businesses to deploy new wireless services in as little as 48 hours. By integrating CSG Ascendon into the platform, eSIM Go customers benefit from streamlined onboarding and offboarding, and a fast, intuitive self-service experience. Whether scaling a product portfolio or entering new markets, eSIM Go customers can move with greater speed and agility to meet the evolving demands of a digital economy.

"We're seeing a resurgence in MVNO innovation, as businesses create tailored connectivity services for niche and underserved markets," said Sean Casey, SVP, Product Management, CSG. "In a complex partnership ecosystem, eSIM Go's modernised platform redefines what's possible, making MVNO onboarding faster, easier and more scalable while building loyalty that lasts. This is a pivotal step in the evolution of digital connectivity, and it's an honour for CSG to support eSIM Go as it leads the charge in delivering simplified, future-ready solutions for sustainable growth."

Discover how CSG's cloud-native platform supports innovation and scalability for MVNOs and for MVNEs, helping innovators like Three Group Solutions drive agility and growth.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About eSIM Go

eSIM Go empowers businesses of any size to offer their own digital connectivity solutions to customers, providing everything needed to scale their global opportunity and go to market fast.

Any commercial model can be aligned with eSIM Go's complete eSIM product ecosystem, enabling business partners to embed our capabilities into their product via API, co-brand a fully managed eSIM service or pursue an affiliate route.

Global brands in travel, MNO/MVNO, fintech and more trust eSIM Go to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high quality eSIM data bundles based on over 1,000 networks in 190+ countries. For more, see http://www.esimgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610513858/en/

Contacts:

Julia Dakhlia

Public Relations

+1 (402) 431-7376

julia.dakhlia@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Davis Barker

Investor Relations

+1 (303) 884-4506

davis.barker@csgi.com