Zanders, a leading global treasury and risk consultancy, is proud to host its inaugural Financial Performance Conference on September 16, 2025, at the iconic Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ in Amsterdam. The event will bring together more than 250 senior professionals from corporates, financial institutions, the public sector, and NGOs to connect, share strategic insights, and engage in cross-sector dialogue on the future of financial performance.

Laurens Tijdhof, CEO, Zanders, said:

"The concept of financial performance is being redefined. In a climate of accelerating change and mounting complexity, achieving sustainable financial performance demands innovation, shared insight, and strategic alignment across sectors. Our Financial Performance Conference is designed to create a platform where experts from banking and corporates can unite to explore forward-looking approaches that will shape the future of the financial landscape."

In today's environment of geopolitical uncertainty, rising regulatory reform, and ongoing digital disruption, the conference addresses the urgent need for cross-industry collaboration. For the first time, corporate and banking professionals are invited to unite in a forum where they can together explore emerging trends, address pressing challenges, and share innovative ideas that will shape the future of financial performance.

The conference will focus on three pivotal themes transforming the global financial landscape:

Disruption in the financial sector - Navigating regulatory changes, market shifts, and escalating risks

- Navigating regulatory changes, market shifts, and escalating risks The power of technology AI - Embracing innovation to drive efficiency, insights, and competitive advantage

- Embracing innovation to drive efficiency, insights, and competitive advantage Financial risk management - Developing stronger frameworks to strengthen financial resilience

Building on over a decade of success with its Risk Management Seminar, Zanders' new flagship event will feature expert panels, keynote sessions, and strategic insights focused on advancing best practices in financial performance, treasury, and risk management. Attendees will benefit not only from expert-led content and thought-provoking peer dialogue, but also from the opportunity for exceptional networking in Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, one of Europe's most striking venues.

About Zanders:

Zanders is a global independent treasury and risk consulting firm with over 30 years of experience in providing innovative solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, public sector entities and NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations). The company specializes in treasury strategy and organization, technology selection and implementation, financial and non-financial risk management, risk modelling, validations, and regulatory compliance, and has developed its own suite of innovative technology solutions. The combined company has grown strongly to become a leading global consulting firm with 500 employees across 13 offices in Europe, Middle East, US, and Asia.

Zanders is committed to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles and practices and supports its clients in achieving their ESG goals. The company believes in fostering a culture that values and respects diversity in all forms.

