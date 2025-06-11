Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Aeros, the pioneer of electric Variable Buoyancy Airships (eVBA), proudly announces the formation of its Government Advisory Board-an elite panel of national leaders in defense, logistics, and public policy. The board is convened to accelerate Aeros' mission of delivering zero-emission, infrastructure-free air logistics in collaboration with government agencies.







The founding members of the board include:

Dr. Anthony Tether, former and longest-serving Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), who led the agency during its early support of the Aeroscraft airship development.

"I've followed the evolution of this technology since our early DARPA days. Aeros is now at the cusp of delivering real-world solutions that redefine strategic and tactical logistics. It's time to help bring that vision to full scale."

The Honorable General Raymond Johns (Ret.), former Commander of U.S. Air Mobility Command. With decades of experience orchestrating the movement of personnel and cargo on a global scale, General Johns brings unparalleled insight into large-scale aerial logistics operations, military mobility strategy, and government readiness planning.

"Our nation's logistics infrastructure, especially for the military, needs modernization. Aeros brings a platform that's scalable, strategic, and mission-ready. I'm excited to guide their efforts as they move from prototype to operational capability."

The Honorable Mark Sanford, former U.S. Congressman and Governor of South Carolina, now CEO of a private last-mile logistics company.

"I've worked on both sides of the logistics equation-from federal infrastructure policy to e-commerce fulfillment. What Aeros offers is a game-changer in all logistics needs, from humanitarian aids to commercial."

The Government Advisory Board will help Aeros navigate regulatory pathways, pursue strategic public-private partnerships, and align its technology with national priorities for disaster response, defense, and sustainable infrastructure.

About Aeros:

Aeros is a global leader in designing, FAA certifying, manufacturing, and delivering advanced airships and aerostats worldwide. For over a century, airships have faced a fundamental challenge-losing stability as cargo is unloaded. Competitors have failed to solve this. Aeros has not only solved it-we've patented it. Like a submarine adjusting depth, our aircraft control buoyancy in real-time, enabling unrestricted logistics from transcontinental freight to last-mile delivery-without ground infrastructure. For more information about Aeros, visit www.Aeroscraft.com.

