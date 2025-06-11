Smash Through Informational Noise: Meet Aloha Browser's Cutting-Edge Snips Tool for iOS

Snips for iOS - a new browser snipping tool for mobile devices - helps users break free from web clutter, protecting their time and mental space.

By selecting information from web pages they want to follow, users will see a feed of smartphone-sized snips in a familiar vertical format, with the content that matters to them. The latest updates appear at the top of their feed, and users can swipe through all their snips just like in social media.

Snips shifts the paradigm of information consumption that results in increasing users' focus, concentration, and productivity and decreasing the stress from the informational chaos. According to Aloha's study, over 70% of the respondents start performing one online task only to get distracted by other links, tabs, or notifications - and later realize they've drifted away from their original goal.

LIMASSOL, CY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Today, privacy-first Aloha Browser released Snips for iOS - a ground-breaking web-snipping tool that allows users to escape digital noise and focus on what matters to them, minimizing distractions, supporting mental clarity, and simplifying daily routines.

Digital Information Consumption



These unique, intelligent live screenshots proactively monitor web updates for the exact information chosen by users, offering a convenient, instantly updated feed in a familiar vertical format. This enables people to curate their own algorithms and be engaged with only the content important to them, protecting them from compulsive information intake, eliminating unnecessary browsing friction, helping them stay focused and avoid stress. Launching today for iOS users worldwide, the Android release is expected in the coming weeks.

According to Aloha's global study, people suffer from information overload, and because of it, most of them are not able to stay focused[1]. 65% confirmed that they feel overwhelmed by the amount of information available online, while 71% admitted that they start performing one online task only to get distracted by other links, tabs, or notifications - later realizing they've drifted away from their original goal. This results in most of them (64%) feeling that they didn't manage to do something important at the end of the day.

"At Aloha, we understand the frustration of information overload that users suffer in modern days, and know that most of them feel stressed about missing important information - almost 50% of our users confirmed it," said Andrew Frost Moroz, the Founder of Aloha Browser.

"Snips for iOS, which follows the Snips for desktops launch earlier this year, is designed to keep people on top of the information they really want or need. According to our study, almost 60% of respondents receive notifications for things they don't care about more than once per hour- including 30% who get them every 15 minutes or more often. While updating the only information based on the person's request, Snips protects people from noise and gives them the opportunity for smart information consumption, paving the way for a human-centric browsing experience."

SIMPLE AND EASY TO USE

The Snips for iOS feature is intuitive and easy to use:

Choose the information you're interested in on a web page using the Aloha browser.

Select "Create Snip" in the menu.

Adjust the frame with your finger to capture the part of the webpage that contains the content you want to track for updates.

Set up the notification.

Access your Snips by swiping up on the Aloha's start page.

Swipe easily through Snips with the same gesture you use in social media.

Updates you care about will appear at the top of your feed.

Smash through informational noise, while being updated on what is really important to you.

PRIVATE AND SECURE

Being a privacy-first browser, Aloha designed Snips to analyze web content using local processing power and on-device functionality, ensuring that information never unnecessarily leaves your device. Web pages are opened discreetly in the background, and only the specific section clipped by the user is monitored. Snips compares it to previously captured versions and brings any updates straight to the top of your feed.

Video, images and other materials are available here.

About Aloha Browser

Since 2015, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone. Through its privacy-first web browser and Private AI Assistant, Aloha offers a seamless and intuitive user experience while providing unparalleled data protection, security and easy access to online content anytime, anywhere.

The company has adhered to the principle of safeguarding user data. It refrains from any collection, storage, or monetization of user data and derives its revenue from its premium services. Aloha verifies the safety of its open-source engine daily, creates and designs all other browser elements and features in-house. Aloha's core product is its private and secure web browser, which includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometrics-locked tabs, a powerful file manager, and a media player with native VR video support. Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with millions of users worldwide. Discover more at https://alohabrowser.com/

Media Contacts:

MediaRelations@workinginyourshoes.com

nvan_krimpen@workinginyourshoes.com

Marina.levina@workinginyourshoes.com

Kris@workinginyourshoes.com

[1] Aloha's Browser Internal Research "Digital Information Consumption", Q2 2025: a sample of 1,000 respondents with worldwide (WW) coverage.

SOURCE: Aloha Browser

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/smash-through-informational-noise-meet-aloha-browsers-cutting-edg-1037725