Aloha Browser: Digital Overload Harms the Human Brain: 71% of People Struggle to Stay Focused

65% of people feel overwhelmed by the amount of information available online. Meanwhile, almost 50% feel stressed about missing important information.

While people often start working on one online task, they find themselves getting distracted by other links, tabs, or notifications - with many people (71%) later realizing they drifted away from their original goal.

At the end of the day, 64% of people feel that they didn't manage to do something important and are looking for ways to simplify their interaction with information.

LIMASSOL, CY / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Today, privacy-first Aloha Browser announces the results of its global study, which showed that people suffer from information overload: almost 30% of them keeping open over 10 tabs, and half of them feel stressed when they miss out on something important. About 60% of the respondents receive notifications for things they don't care about more than once per hour, including 30% receiving them every 15 minutes or more often.

Digital Information Consumption



This situation is negatively influencing human productivity and quality of life, with 71% of people confirming that they started working on one online task, only to get distracted by other links, tabs, or notifications, and later realized they drifted away from their original goal, and 64%-that, at the end of the day, they feel that they didn't manage to do something important, such as spend time with family and friends, or sport and hobbies.

"At Aloha, we believe that technologies are meant to help people cope with digital overload, stay focused, decrease stress, and organize smart information consumption. In response to our users' requests (with 58% of respondents being interested in using an AI tool that helps them stay updated and have at their fingertips the information that matters to them), today, we are releasing Snips for iOS, which follows the Snips for desktops launch earlier this year. It is designed to keep people on top of the information they really want or need and avoid digital noise," said Andrew Frost Moroz, the Founder of Aloha Browser. "Snips paves the way for a new human-centric browsing experience, shifting the paradigm from digital resources showing users content that algorithms think they need to a model that empowers users to act as their own algorithms."

About Snips

Snips is a ground-breaking web-snipping tool for desktops and mobile iOS devices that allows people to escape digital noise and focus on what matters to them, minimizing distractions, supporting mental clarity, and simplifying daily routines.

These unique, intelligent live screenshots proactively monitor web updates for the exact information chosen by the person, offering a convenient, instantly updated feed in a familiar vertical format. This enables people to curate their own algorithms and be engaged with only the content that matters to them, protecting them from compulsive information intake, eliminating unnecessary browsing friction, helping them stay focused and avoid stress. Already available on desktops and launching today for iOS users worldwide, the Android release is expected in the coming weeks.

Video, images and other materials are available here.

About Aloha Browser

Since 2015, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone. Through its privacy-first web browser and Private AI Assistant, Aloha offers a seamless and intuitive user experience while providing unparalleled data protection, security and easy access to online content anytime, anywhere.

The company has adhered to the principle of safeguarding user data. It refrains from any collection, storage, or monetization of user data and derives its revenue from its premium services. Aloha verifies the safety of its open-source engine daily, creates and designs all other browser elements and features in-house. Aloha's core product is its private and secure web browser, which includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometrics-locked tabs, a powerful file manager, and a media player with native VR video support. Aloha Browser is currently available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPad and Android platforms, with millions of users worldwide. Discover more at https://alohabrowser.com/

