Release of New Aera Decision Cloud Capabilities Brings AI-Powered Decision-Making to Every User

Today at AeraHUB 25 London, the premier decision intelligence summit, Aera Technology will announce a major release of its industry-leading Aera Decision Cloud, introducing a new wave of Agentic AI capabilities that empower users across roles and experience levelsto harness AI to make smarter, faster decisions at scale.

With this release, Aera Technology expands the frontier of people-centricdecision intelligence. From the frontlines to the back office, any users can now tap the power of agents to build Aera Skills decision logic with natural language prompting expanding decision-making use cases and unlocking value. A new AI-powered Data Wizard also allows data to be uploaded and categorized in seconds, and an enhanced Aera Chat interface delivers real-time insights, bringing the power of AI-driven decision-making directly into users' hands.

"Aera Decision Cloud is the only platform that unifies the full decision-making context blending structured and unstructured enterprise data, human expertise, and the reasoning capabilities of large language models," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Aera Technology. "By putting these advanced capabilities directly in the hands of users, we're helping organizations achieve new levels of speed and agility in an increasingly complex world."

Meeting the Moment: AI for Today's Enterprise Challenges

This comes at a pivotal time, when the speed and precision of decision execution can determine business success and organizations face ongoing talent shortages, reskilling needs and increasing pressure to achieve tangible outcomes using AI technologies. Aera Technology's latest release redefines how decisions are made. By placing humans regardless of technical expertise at the center of creating AI-powered decision flows, Aera enables a shift from people doing data analysis to people architecting decision automation and overseeing action. This shift empowers business experts to increase their productivity and strategic impact.

Key Innovations

Rapid Skill Creation Build Aera Skills with embedded AI agents that reason and act based on natural language instructions with built-in guardrails that ensure transparency, accountability, and governance.

Build Aera Skills with embedded AI agents that reason and act based on natural language instructions with built-in guardrails that ensure transparency, accountability, and governance. Any Data, Any Format Tap into both structured and unstructured data sources from transactional systems to PDFs and emails to inform context-rich decisions.

Tap into both structured and unstructured data sources from transactional systems to PDFs and emails to inform context-rich decisions. Enhanced Aera Cha t: Ask complex, data-driven questions in natural language and receive precise, actionable answers with execution capabilities built directly into the chat.

Ask complex, data-driven questions in natural language and receive precise, actionable answers with execution capabilities built directly into the chat. Smart Data Wizard Upload data in seconds. The Data Wizard automatically classifies and prepares it for use no technical training required.

Key Benefits

Data-Ready from Any Source: Seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured data from systems, documents, and emails to automate complex processes like claims management, procurement negotiations, and contract compliance.

Seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured data from systems, documents, and emails to automate complex processes like claims management, procurement negotiations, and contract compliance. From Coding to Prompting Accelerates time to value by defining decision intent in natural language. Agentic AI handles reasoning and generates decision logic.

Accelerates time to value by defining decision intent in natural language. Agentic AI handles reasoning and generates decision logic. Autonomous, Scalable Collaboration: Communicates and coordinates across people, systems, and vendors, automating decision processes, such as negotiating order modifications.

Communicates and coordinates across people, systems, and vendors, automating decision processes, such as negotiating order modifications. Fast Time to Action: Detects decision triggers, simulates alternatives, and executes actions autonomously.

Join Us and See it in Action

AeraHUB 25 London: The Decision Intelligence Summit

June 11, 2025 The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology, the decision intelligence company, created Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Real-time and always-on, Aera understands how a business works, makes actionable recommendations, predicts business outcomes, executes decisions at scale, and learns from every decision. Supporting the full spectrum of decisions, from operational to strategic, Aera is powered by Aera Decision Cloud and its composable Aera Skills. By empowering the world's leading companies to optimize decisions across the value chain, Aera is enabling a more sustainable, intelligent, and efficient world. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

