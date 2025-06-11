Today at Transform London, Twilio announced that it is partnering with Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, to scale the use of RCS Business Messaging across France. This partnership represents a major milestone in the evolution of mobile messaging in the country, providing French and international businesses with a rich, interactive, and secure communications experience directly in their messaging app.

RCS already covers over 70% of the mobile base in France as of June 1, 2025 representing more than 45 million smartphones and is projected to reach 85% by the end of the year. In this context, Orange has chosen Twilio's globally recognized expertise to support the deployment of this next-generation messaging solution.

Trust and transparency have become central to customer expectations. RCS fully addresses these priorities by enhancing the credibility and impact of brand communications. According to Twilio's 2025 State of Customer Engagement Report, 3 in 4 businesses plan to invest in RCS messaging this year and 81% of consumers prefer RCS over traditional SMS.

"We are delighted to work with Twilio, a global technology leader that is helping to drive the transformation of digital communications worldwide. This partnership will help to accelerate the deployment of RCS Business messaging in France. With 70% of smartphones now able to send and receive RCS messages according to our latest figures, it is set to become the new standard for mobile messaging. RCS Business Messaging offers improved security for brands, which creates a trusted relationship with customers while enhancing brand credibility. This in turn will lead to greater response rates and improved customer engagement," said Amelia Newsom Davis, Director Payment, Messaging and Identity at Orange France.

As the natural evolution of SMS, the RCS protocol is now available across both Android and iOS devices. It supports enriched exchanges and an interactive experience with features like images, carousels, actionable buttons, and detailed performance tracking. By partnering with Twilio, Orange will enable businesses in France to drive stronger customer engagement while maximizing message reach. For the remaining portion of the mobile base not yet covered by RCS, Twilio ensures seamless fallback to SMS, guaranteeing continuous service for all users.

"Customers in France expect more than just messages, they want secure, engaging interactions they can trust. RCS gives businesses a powerful way to deliver rich, branded conversations directly in the native messaging app, with verified sender identity. We share a common vision with Orange: to make communication more human, more dynamic, relevant and amazing. This partnership will enable businesses to boost engagement, efficiency, and trust, while offering a more dynamic experience that truly leaves an impression on customers. And in a landscape filled with plenty of competing digital noise, RCS represents an opportunity to stand out from the crowd," said Tony Cheema, Vice President, EMEA, Communications at Twilio.

For more information about Twilio's RCS services and how they can help your brand deliver reliable, personalized communications at scale, please visit twilio.com.

