UBQ Materials Launches Price-Stable Circular Material, Providing Manufacturers with Sustainable Plastic Alternative

UBQ helps reduce sourcing risks for manufacturers while providing solutions to global waste crisis

BERGEN OP ZOOM, Netherlands, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the innovative materials company UBQ Materials unveiled UBQ Masterbatch - a new product portfolio set to transform manufacturing and supply chains.

As municipal waste incineration in Europe nearly doubled between 1995 and 2022 - rising from 30 to 59 million tonnes, UBQ Materials provides a solution to the looming waste crisis. The patented process transforms mixed household waste - including organics and hard-to-recycle materials - into a plastic alternative used in a wide range of everyday goods from flowerpots to building materials and beyond.

Producing UBQ Masterbatch can divert up to 95% of household waste that would otherwise be sent to landfills or incinerators. Amidst volatile markets and trade wars, UBQ Materials offers retailers and manufacturers a price-stable, risk-resilient plastic alternative that integrates seamlessly into existing production lines.

"We're turning the world's most difficult waste into a manufacturing advantage," said Albert Douer, Chairman and CEO of UBQ Materials. "UBQ Masterbatch unlocks the ability to replace oil-based resins with a circular material made entirely from household waste with no need to compromise on performance or process. This is more than sustainability-it's smart sourcing. There are no more excuses for relying on virgin materials when waste can do the job better."

UBQ Materials has manufacturing facilities in Europe and plans to open a U.S. facility soon. UBQ is shipped to manufacturing partners globally, such as Crescent Garden who have products available in Europe, U.S., and across Latin America.

Advancing supply chain transformation

With former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy and EU Commissioner Connie Hedegaard on their Advisory Board, UBQ Materials advances the circular economy as part of supply chain transformation.

UBQ Materials has worked with leading brands including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo, and McDonald's to advance their sustainability goals by incorporating UBQ material into their products.

The European Commission awarded UBQ Materials a €5 million grant from the Just Transition Fund to expand sustainable material solutions, like Masterbatch, and bring innovation to market faster.

The UBQ Masterbatch portfolio is unique because it can be combined with a range of polymers and is ideal for injection molding or shaping through molds. UBQ Masterbatch offers easy handling, excellent dispersion, cost competitiveness, and a negative carbon footprint.

About UBQ Materials

UBQ Materials is a global manufacturing company that has developed a pioneering solution to the world's growing waste challenge. Our patented UBQ technology transforms mixed household waste into a bio-based thermoplastic composite, UBQ. This advanced solution reduces GHGs, lessens reliance on conventional plastics, and minimizes natural resource extraction. UBQ Materials is committed to providing cost-competitive, sustainable solutions that contribute to a circular economy. Learn more at www.ubqmaterials.com.

