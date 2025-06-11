Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend): Ascend Completes GMP Certification for Quality Control Testing in Munich Facility

- Enables streamlined stability testing and release of higher quality AAV-based gene therapy products.

- Provides much needed European capacity for AAV characterization and release.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend), a gene-to-GMP development partner, has received GMP certification for Quality Control (QC) testing at its site in Munich, Germany.

Mike Stella, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

"The team successfully completed a joint inspection by the government of Upper Bavaria and the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute in September of 2024," said Karl Heller, VP and Head of Site at Munich. "Building on our world-class innovation and development capabilities, the GMP certification enables streamlined stability testing and release of higher quality AAV-based gene therapy products."

The Munich facility is now certified to perform advanced commercial assays for DNA impurities, vector genome titer, capsid titer and process residuals using state-of-the-art techniques, including droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and automated immunoassay. These methods offer key advantages over traditional approaches like qPCR and manual ELISA: ddPCR provides high robustness and removes the need for reference standards, while automated immunoassay improves reproducibility, speeds up processing, and supports significantly higher throughput. Both methods also require small sample volumes for analysis, an important benefit given that AAV manufacturing typically involves low volumes and high costs.

"At Ascend, our philosophy is to aim higher in everything we do. Our whole team is driven to empower the commercialization of the best advanced therapies on the market. We will continue to make critical investments and build on this foundation to support customers at any stage of their development journey," Mike Stella, CEO at Ascend concluded.

Additional methods such as potency assays are planned to be added to the Munich GMP license through 2025, and GMP expansions continue in Alachua, FL to support commercial activities and fill-finish.

To stay up to date with Ascend, please visit www.ascend-adv.com, follow on LinkedIn, or reach out at business@ascend-adv.com.

About Ascend

Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend) is a gene-to-GMP CDMO specializing in high-quality, cost-effective advanced therapy development and manufacturing. Ascend launched in early 2023 with the acquisition of Freeline Therapeutics Munich manufacturing assets and development team with AAV development expertise dating from 1991. In early 2024, Ascend acquired the GMP manufacturing assets from Beacon Therapeutics in Alachua, Florida to build a United States footprint. In late 2024, Ascend and ABL, Inc. aligned to expand development, manufacturing and fill/finish capabilities for gene therapies, oncolytics, vaccines and immunotherapies. The team delivers CMC support backed by decades of therapeutic development experience, helping guide clients from concept to commercialization while balancing yield, quality and cost. Foundational investors include Abingworth, Anjinomoto, Cathay Health, Deerfield, Digitalis Ventures, DCVC Bio, EW Healthcare Partners, 4BIO Capital, Monograph, and Petrichor. Learn more at www.ascend-adv.com.

Images (please contact us for high resolution versions):

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707536/Mike_Stella.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707537/Karl_Heller.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707444/Munich.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634455/5362441/Ascend_ABL_Logo.jpg

Media Contact Information:
Chris Thorne
Ascend ABL
Email: media@ascend-adv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707537/Karl_Heller.jpg Karl Heller, Vice President and Head of Site, Germany

Ascend Munich Facility

Ascend-ABL Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-completes-gmp-certification-for-quality-control-testing-in-munich-facility-302477961.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.