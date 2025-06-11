Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend): Ascend Completes GMP Certification for Quality Control Testing in Munich Facility

- Enables streamlined stability testing and release of higher quality AAV-based gene therapy products.

- Provides much needed European capacity for AAV characterization and release.

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend), a gene-to-GMP development partner, has received GMP certification for Quality Control (QC) testing at its site in Munich, Germany.

"The team successfully completed a joint inspection by the government of Upper Bavaria and the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute in September of 2024," said Karl Heller, VP and Head of Site at Munich. "Building on our world-class innovation and development capabilities, the GMP certification enables streamlined stability testing and release of higher quality AAV-based gene therapy products."

The Munich facility is now certified to perform advanced commercial assays for DNA impurities, vector genome titer, capsid titer and process residuals using state-of-the-art techniques, including droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and automated immunoassay. These methods offer key advantages over traditional approaches like qPCR and manual ELISA: ddPCR provides high robustness and removes the need for reference standards, while automated immunoassay improves reproducibility, speeds up processing, and supports significantly higher throughput. Both methods also require small sample volumes for analysis, an important benefit given that AAV manufacturing typically involves low volumes and high costs.

"At Ascend, our philosophy is to aim higher in everything we do. Our whole team is driven to empower the commercialization of the best advanced therapies on the market. We will continue to make critical investments and build on this foundation to support customers at any stage of their development journey," Mike Stella, CEO at Ascend concluded.

Additional methods such as potency assays are planned to be added to the Munich GMP license through 2025, and GMP expansions continue in Alachua, FL to support commercial activities and fill-finish.

About Ascend

Ascend Advanced Therapies (Ascend) is a gene-to-GMP CDMO specializing in high-quality, cost-effective advanced therapy development and manufacturing. Ascend launched in early 2023 with the acquisition of Freeline Therapeutics Munich manufacturing assets and development team with AAV development expertise dating from 1991. In early 2024, Ascend acquired the GMP manufacturing assets from Beacon Therapeutics in Alachua, Florida to build a United States footprint. In late 2024, Ascend and ABL, Inc. aligned to expand development, manufacturing and fill/finish capabilities for gene therapies, oncolytics, vaccines and immunotherapies. The team delivers CMC support backed by decades of therapeutic development experience, helping guide clients from concept to commercialization while balancing yield, quality and cost. Foundational investors include Abingworth, Anjinomoto, Cathay Health, Deerfield, Digitalis Ventures, DCVC Bio, EW Healthcare Partners, 4BIO Capital, Monograph, and Petrichor. Learn more at www.ascend-adv.com.

