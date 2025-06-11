Uwill, Inc: London College of Contemporary Arts Launches Free Mental Health and Wellness Support for Students and Staff

Global mental health and wellness solution leader Uwill accelerates international expansion with fifth UK partnership since January

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA) - one of the leading institutions in the country shaping industry-ready graduates in the UK's creative and cultural sectors, including fashion, design, hospitality, computer games, and business entrepreneurship - today announced the launch of a new campus-wide initiative that will provide immediate access to accredited counsellors to its more than 8,000 students and staff across its two Central London campuses. Through a collaboration with global mental health and wellness solution Uwill , the initiative expands access to mental health support for LCCA's diverse community - many of whom are busy professionals and adult learners balancing career and personal responsibilities.

"Many of our students are managing a range of personal, professional, and familial responsibilities while pursuing careers in creative industries, and media. Supporting their mental health is an investment not only in their personal welfare, but also in their long-term academic and career success," said Faye Mitcham, Interim Head of Student Accessibility Services at the London College of Contemporary Arts. "This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the whole student and our community - and bridging the gap in mental health provision through an innovative, immediate, and confidential resource."

The introduction of this online counselling and crisis support is an extension of LCCA's broader efforts to meet the needs of its diverse student body, which it supports through undergraduate programmes, work placements, accessibility services, and other targeted student support initiatives. LCCA is a member of the Global University Systems (GUS).

Recent studies highlight a significant rise in the number of university students and staff in the UK experiencing mental health conditions, underscoring the urgent need for expanded support. More than half of UK students - 57% - report experiencing mental health challenges. Research has shown that mental health difficulties are contributing to a growing number of university students who withdraw. The number of students leaving higher education due to mental health issues has tripled over the past decade, with 29% of students who withdraw citing mental health as the primary reason. In addition, more than 50% of colleges saw an increase in staff accessing mental health services and 81% reporting their institution should be investing more in resources to support faculty and staff.

"As institutions move beyond traditional approaches to student support, we're seeing a new standard emerge-one that puts access, immediacy, and outcomes first," said Michael London, CEO of Uwill. "We believe mental health care should be as dynamic and responsive as the students we serve, and are proud to partner with LCCA, an institution embracing this forward-thinking model to ensure everyone in its community receives support when it matters most."

Uwill was founded in 2020 to respond to surging mental health demands. Uwill's innovative platform is the only solution available in the UK to offer an immediate online counselling appointment with an accredited counsellor based on individual preferences, counselling by video, phone, chat, or message, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 3 million students at 400+ institutions worldwide.

The service launched on 9 June 2025 across LCCA's two London locations: Sceptre Court in Tower Hill and The Amp on Commercial Road in East London.

London College of Contemporary Arts (LCCA) is a privately owned higher education provider. It was established in October 2016 as an independently run organisation under Global University Systems (GUS), which is the parent company. Initially, the college was located in Holborn but relocated in 2021 to iconic premises at Tower Hill to accommodate the rapid expansion of student numbers. A second campus at Aldgate was added in 2024 to provide additional teaching and exhibition space.

Originally LCCA was established as a specialist boutique arts institution with approximately 500 students. At this time the mission was to deliver primarily creative courses that spanned fashion, visual arts and media, supported by limited business and hospitality provision. LCCA concentrated on providing sub degree higher education (HNC/HND) with a small number of top ups and short courses to provide progression opportunities. Today, there are over 8,500 students enrolled on full degree programmes, all of which are validated by University of the Creative Arts (UCA). This strong partnership has facilitated collaboration, growth and expansion of the portfolio.

Today LCCA has a reputation as a dynamic, innovative, and flexible institution offering high-quality degree programmes in partnership with UCA, the second highest-ranked specialist creative university in the UK for 2025.?LCCA provides a unique learning environment that emphasizes experiential learning and fosters a creative, business-oriented mindset.?With flexible study options, industry-expert tutors, and a focus on practical skills development, LCCA equips students with the knowledge and connections needed to succeed in the creative industries and beyond.?The college's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, collaboration, and community creates an inspiring atmosphere for students to pursue their ambitions and shape their creative careers.

Uwill stands on its mission to offer immediate mental health and wellness support, eliminating barriers to care. As the leading global mental health and wellness solution for universities and students, Uwill is credited as the most cost-effective way to enhance an institution's mental health support offering.

In 2024, Uwill was recognised as the 18th fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte , and was named the 2025 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards. 400+ institutions partner with Uwill worldwide, including Dartmouth College, Princeton University, Northeastern University, and select programmes at the University of London. Uwill is a proud partner of AMOSSHE , The Student Services Organisation. For more information, visit uwill.com/uk .

