Songtradr Unites B2B Music Companies Under MassiveMusic, Reaffirms Position as the Industry Leader in Music for Business

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Songtradr, the leading B2B music technology company, has unified its key B2B music businesses-7digital, Big Sync Music, Musicube and Resonance Sonic Branding-under the MassiveMusic brand to provide seamless music solutions at scale to the world's most iconic brands. As a result of this strategic unification, MassiveMusic is now the industry's most comprehensive, innovative provider of brand and business-centric music solutions, combining creative excellence with cutting-edge technology.

A Unified Solution for Brands and Agencies

By integrating 7digital's global distribution with Big Sync Music's advertising and licensing expertise, as well as Musicube's AI-powered intelligence, Resonance Sonic Branding's strategic services and MassiveMusic's renowned creativity, Songtradr streamlines the brand and business-centric music landscape. This provides brands, agencies and platforms with a seamless, end-to-end partner to maximize the impact of music and sound at scale.

Meeting the Needs of a Transforming Industry

In a rapidly evolving digital environment, the need for strategic music partners remains critical. MassiveMusic offers:

Integrated Music Licensing: Unparalleled expertise in music licensing and music supervision, alongside access to a vast pre-cleared catalog enriched by advanced data and AI for precise music selection

Unparalleled expertise in music licensing and music supervision, alongside access to a vast pre-cleared catalog enriched by advanced data and AI for precise music selection Creative Excellence: Award-winning custom music, sonic branding, and strategic audio solutions trusted by large global brands

Award-winning custom music, sonic branding, and strategic audio solutions trusted by large global brands Technology Leadership: Proprietary tools like SoundCheck and MusicIQ for data-driven insights and measurable ROI, as well as the industry's best-in-class technology platform for accessing the world's music

Proprietary tools like SoundCheck and MusicIQ for data-driven insights and measurable ROI, as well as the industry's best-in-class technology platform for accessing the world's music Global Reach: International presence providing local expertise and world-class service

A New Era for B2B Music

"This unification under MassiveMusic marks a pivotal step in simplifying the complexities of the music industry for our clients," said Paul Wiltshire, CEO. "Together, we deliver scalable, tech-driven, and creative sonic solutions that deepen emotional connections, elevate brand perception, and drive measurable business results across every touchpoint."

About Songtradr

Songtradr is the world's largest B2B music technology company, offering end-to-end music licensing, rights management, and direct-to-fan solutions. Through strategic acquisitions like MassiveMusic and Bandcamp, Songtradr empowers music creators and enables brands to connect with audiences through the power of music. Learn more at www.songtradr.com.

About MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, part of the Songtradr brand portfolio, is the global music and sound partner for leading brands, agencies, & platforms. By blending creativity, data-driven insights, and market-leading technology, MassiveMusic delivers scalable music strategies, innovative technology services and award-winning creative solutions, driving measurable business value and shaping the future of sound. Learn more at www.massivemusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707645/MassiveMusic_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/songtradr-unites-b2b-music-companies-under-massivemusic-reaffirms-position-as-the-industry-leader-in-music-for-business-302478143.html