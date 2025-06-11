The Global ABS 2025 conference, held in Barcelona on 10-12 June, opened to a record 5,000+ registered attendees, including over 2,000 issuers and investors, as well as a full programme. The conference celebrated its 29th anniversary as the largest annual European structured finance conference and is hosted by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME). This year marks the first time the event is being organised by FT Live, following its takeover of the previous organiser, Invisso.

Judging by the strong attendance and KBRA's very active meeting calendar, the industry event reflects the growth momentum experienced by European securitisation markets. New transaction issuance started the year on a strong note and, despite a temporary pause, continued to build a robust and positive pipeline of transactions across all product types.

Day 1 panels featured market updates on asset-backed securities (ABS), collateralised loan obligations (CLO), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), nonperforming loans (NPL), and more. Other discussions included broader topics such as regulation and synthetic risk transfer (SRT) securities, including several plenary sessions. KBRA speakers featured on a number of important panels covering solar panel loans, CLOs, and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) markets.

Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.

Recent Publications

UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: June 2025 Update

Data Centers: A Comparison of ABS and CMBS Structures

European Auto ABS Indices: April 2025

European Auto ABS: Tariff Spillovers May Weigh on Used Vehicle Values

Tariff Uncertainty Amplifies Pressure on Diamond ABS Sector

European CLO Manager Style Comparisons: March 2025 Update

European Securitisation: Shifting Funding Strategies

2025 European Structured Finance Sector Outlook: Keep Calm and Carry On

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

