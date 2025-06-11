US solar developers Soltage, Origis Energy, and rPlus Energies have secured more than $1 billion in financing across three major deals, signaling sustained investor confidence in utility-scale solar and storage despite US policy uncertainty. The transactions back more than 1. 4 GW of solar and 1. 8 GWh of battery capacity. From pv magazine USA Despite ongoing regulatory battles and an uncertain fate for clean energy tax credits, solar developers are booking major funding deals to support their project portfolios. Solar is expected to represent over 50% of new electricity capacity added to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...