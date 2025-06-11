Ranked Top 9 Globally for Solar Trackers: Antaisolar Enters Wood Mackenzie's List, Leading Markets in Multiple Countries

XIAMEN, China, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the internationally renowned energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie officially released its Global Solar PV Tracker Market Share Report 2025. According to the report, Antaisolar has been ranked 9th globally in the 2024 annual Global solar PV tracker market. In key regional markets such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and China, the company secured a position within the Top 6, demonstrating its strong market competitiveness and growing brand influence.

The report notes that global solar tracker shipments reached 111 GW in 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year increase and surpassing the 100 GW milestone for the first time. In this rapidly growing market, Antaisolar delivered 2.55 GW of solar tracker systems worldwide in 2024, representing a 40% year-on-year growth-outpacing the industry average.

Thanks to the stability and reliability of its products and services, Antaisolar has achieved impressive rankings in multiple countries: 4th in India, 5th in Brazil, 6th in China, and 8th in Spain. These accomplishments highlight the company's strategic depth and targeted breakthroughs in key regional markets, continuing its contributions to the global green energy transition.

Since 2006, Antaisolar has been deeply dedicated to the field of solar tracking systems. It has built a comprehensive one-stop service system covering product design, manufacturing, and after-sales support, providing efficient and intelligent solutions to clients worldwide. Its flagship products- TAI-Simple (1P single-axis) and TAI-Universal (2P single-axis)-have been widely adopted in utility-scale projects. The company is set to unveil its new flagship tracker system at the upcoming SNEC exhibition: AT-Spark 1P Multi-Slew Mechanical Linkage Single-Axis Independent Solar Tracking System. Featuring Antaisolar's self-developed large-radius octagonal torque tube combined with dual spherical bearing architecture, it supports ultra-long arrays with large-span multi-string configurations. Combined with Antaisolar SmartTrail intelligent tracking control system-with four layers of extreme weather protection, it ensures optimal performance in challenging conditions such as high winds and snow. Through advanced algorithms that optimize solar irradiance tracking, AT-Spark significantly enhances energy yield and reduces the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), further solidifying Antaisolar's position as the preferred solution provider for utility-scale PV power plants.

Looking ahead, Antaisolar remains its mission "Raise a Green World" and continues to position itself as an expert in digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, Antaisolar will continue to write a new chapter of excellence and contribute long-lasting momentum to the global energy transition.

