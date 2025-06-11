New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - On June 9th, the exhibition "The Light of the Sun: Ancient Shu Civilization and the World" hosted by Information Office of Sichuan Provincial People's Government, opened in New York. Replicas and 3D printed parts of representative cultural relics of ancient Shu civilization, such as bronze human heads, gold masks, gold ornaments of the Sun God Bird, and gold scepters, are showcased collectively.

The light of the sun, ancient Shu civilazation and the world

The exhibition features a multimedia display project titled "Return to Ancient Shu", which is presented through a combination of three-sided surround projections and ground projections, and utilizes naked-eye 3D technology and 3D animation special effects. The entire film lasts approximately 3 minutes, comprehensively depicting the development trajectory of the ancient Shu civilization represented by Sanxingdui and Jinsha, as well as the key points of archaeological work. It organically integrates the visuals of the sites, dynamically presents the exquisite cultural relics, and visually showcases the charm of the Sanxingdui and Jinsha sites as the central sites of the ancient Shu civilization in the Bronze Age in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

SOURCE: The China Box