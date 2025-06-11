An international research team has developed an index-based remote sensing method to see trends in the global development of water-based PV. It has found that China currently accounts for 80% of the global total deployed capacity. A research group led by scientists from China's Tianjin Normal University has used satellite images to reveal the rapid development of global water-based PV (WPV) over the past 20 years. WPV comprises both floating PV systems and photovoltaic plants deployed on fixed structures in shallow waters. For the task, the team has developed an index-based remote sensing method, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...