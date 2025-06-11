Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 10:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VERSION 1 APPOINTS ROOP SINGH AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DUBLIN, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 1, a leader in AI-driven digital transformation, today announced it has appointed Roop Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the current Executive Chairman Brian Humphries returning to his original position as Chairman of the Board. Roop joined Version 1 six months ago as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and will take up his new position as CEO effective immediately.

Roop Singh, CEO, Version 1

Roop has already made an impact in driving the company's strategic initiatives, leading efforts across the commercial teams and preparing the ground for the next phase of growth. His previous role before joining Version 1 was as Chief Business Officer and CEO of Americas at Birlasoft, where he was instrumental in the delivery of an ambitious and successful growth trajectory. Previous roles also include Head of Financial Services US at IBM as well as senior consulting and financial services roles at Wipro.

"We are pleased to appoint Roop as Chief Executive Officer for Version 1," said Brian Humphries, Chairman of the Board at Version 1. "Since he joined six months ago as Chief Commercial Officer, Roop has consistently demonstrated the strategic acumen, commercial expertise, customer centricity and leadership qualities that are essential to guide the organisation forward. He brings the energy, drive and values that reflect who we are and where we're headed. The Board has great confidence in his ability to lead the company and build on our significant commercial momentum."

Commenting on his new role, Roop said, "It is with pride and enthusiasm that I am stepping into the role of CEO at Version 1 at such a pivotal time. It's an honour to lead a company with such a strong foundation, exceptional people and a deep commitment to delivering innovation and value to customers. We stand at the crossroads of innovation and opportunity, and I am committed to leading with integrity, passion and a steadfast focus on delivering the excellence and quality that our customers deserve."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707773/Roop_Singh_CEO_Version_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/version-1-appoints-roop-singh-as-chief-executive-officer-302478032.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.