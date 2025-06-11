VERSION 1 APPOINTS ROOP SINGH AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DUBLIN, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 1, a leader in AI-driven digital transformation, today announced it has appointed Roop Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the current Executive Chairman Brian Humphries returning to his original position as Chairman of the Board. Roop joined Version 1 six months ago as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and will take up his new position as CEO effective immediately.

Roop has already made an impact in driving the company's strategic initiatives, leading efforts across the commercial teams and preparing the ground for the next phase of growth. His previous role before joining Version 1 was as Chief Business Officer and CEO of Americas at Birlasoft, where he was instrumental in the delivery of an ambitious and successful growth trajectory. Previous roles also include Head of Financial Services US at IBM as well as senior consulting and financial services roles at Wipro.

"We are pleased to appoint Roop as Chief Executive Officer for Version 1," said Brian Humphries, Chairman of the Board at Version 1. "Since he joined six months ago as Chief Commercial Officer, Roop has consistently demonstrated the strategic acumen, commercial expertise, customer centricity and leadership qualities that are essential to guide the organisation forward. He brings the energy, drive and values that reflect who we are and where we're headed. The Board has great confidence in his ability to lead the company and build on our significant commercial momentum."

Commenting on his new role, Roop said, "It is with pride and enthusiasm that I am stepping into the role of CEO at Version 1 at such a pivotal time. It's an honour to lead a company with such a strong foundation, exceptional people and a deep commitment to delivering innovation and value to customers. We stand at the crossroads of innovation and opportunity, and I am committed to leading with integrity, passion and a steadfast focus on delivering the excellence and quality that our customers deserve."

