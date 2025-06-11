Biovica International: Biovica Signs Agreement with Fifth Tier-1 US Biopharma Company

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, active in blood-based cancer monitoring, has signed a new Master Service Agreement (MSA) - along with an initial Work Order of ~800 kSEK - with a Tier-1 US-based biopharmaceutical company. The new customer, a global leader in oncology drug development, becomes the fifth Tier-1 US biopharma company to join Biovica's Pharma Services customer base.

The agreement covers testing of Phase 1 clinical trial samples in support of the development of next-generation CDK4/6 inhibitors and is a pilot study with DiviTum® TKa.

" This marks a milestone in our growing customer base, highlighting the increasing relevance of Biovica's TKa biomarker assay in advanced cancer therapy development. It demonstrates the strong and growing recognition of the value our assay brings to the development of next-generation oncology treatments that ultimately benefit cancer patients. ," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

