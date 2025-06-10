Anzeige
Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
WKN: A3DGQ5 | ISIN: CA11259V1067 | Ticker-Symbol: C6E
Frankfurt
11.06.25 | 09:15
24,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 23:42 Uhr
18 Leser
Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the "Corporation") (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all ten nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares ("Exchangeable Shares") and holders of class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the Corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2025 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation's articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 215,082,201 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the ten directors:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Cyrus Madon279,593,990 99.90268,437 0.10
Jeffrey Blidner277,344,556 99.102,517,871 0.90
David Court279,649,745 99.92212,682 0.08
Stephen Girsky279,463,948 99.86398,479 0.14
David Hamill279,646,581 99.92215,846 0.08
Anne Ruth Herkes279,648,255 99.92214,172 0.08
John Lacey272,069,850 97.227,792,577 2.78
Don Mackenzie279,782,671 99.9779,756 0.03
Michael Warren279,782,332 99.9780,095 0.03
Patricia Zuccotti279,751,664 99.96110,763 0.04

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC). For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.

For more information, please contact:

Media:Investors:
Marie FullerAlan Fleming
Tel: +44 207 408 8375Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.comEmail: alan.fleming@brookfield.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
