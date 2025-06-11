Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 10:18 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11

Ashtead Group plc

11th June 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Full Year & Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its full year and fourth quarter results for the period ended 30th April 2025 will be announced on 17th June 2025.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10:00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


© 2025 PR Newswire
