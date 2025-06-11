Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 11
Ashtead Group plc
11th June 2025
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Full Year & Q4 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its full year and fourth quarter results for the period ended 30th April 2025 will be announced on 17th June 2025.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 10:00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151
