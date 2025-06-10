Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
Tradegate
11.06.25 | 11:06
410,15 Euro
-0,47 % -1,95
PR Newswire
10.06.2025 22:58 Uhr
Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on Aug. 21, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 21, 2025.

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
