Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain NFT platform powered by artificial intelligence, has released an upgraded suite of automation tools designed to optimize creator workflows. These enhancements allow for faster asset creation, improved customization, and seamless multichain distribution, empowering creators to operate more efficiently in the evolving Web3 space.





Automate and scale NFT creation with Colle AI's intelligent multichain tools.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/255213_5da472ff94e4fb02_001full.jpg

The update introduces intelligent automation across core functions, including smart minting presets, dynamic metadata configuration, and one-click cross-chain deployment. These features reduce repetitive tasks and eliminate technical bottlenecks, enabling creators to focus on building rather than managing backend complexity.

Colle AI's automation toolkit leverages AI-powered logic to detect and apply the most efficient paths for each project. Whether users are creating limited collections or launching large-scale drops across multiple networks, the platform now adapts to project size, network preference, and visual requirements automatically-offering tailored automation for every scenario.

By focusing on ease of use and scalability, Colle AI continues to lead in creator-centric innovation. With these new features, the platform reinforces its commitment to simplifying NFT development while maintaining high standards for speed, interoperability, and flexibility across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.

About Colle AI

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255213

SOURCE: Kaj Labs