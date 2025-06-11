The Indian government has announced viability gap funding (VGF) of INR 54 billion ($631. 5 million) to support 30 GWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS), allocating capacity among 15 states and the state-owned power producer NTPC. The scheme provides INR 1. 8 million/MWh and requires projects to be commissioned within 18 months through competitive bidding. From pv magazine India India's Ministry of Power has announced the second tranche of its VGF scheme to support the development of 30 GWh of BESS, with a total budget of INR 5. 4 billion. The funding will come from the Power System Development ...

