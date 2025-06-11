NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Business Solutions appoints Nicola Czymek-Lauer as new CFO

Nicola Czymek-Lauer, experienced financial expert from the company's own ranks, is taking over as CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions

Jürgen Pürzer, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer, is moving to the parent company NTT DATA, Inc. as its CFO, strengthening the leadership team there

The change underlines the close bonds within the NTT/NTT DATA Group and furthers the international growth strategy

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions: "Internal succession ensures continuity and sets a clear signal for stability at board level"

BIELEFELD, Germany, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, leading SAP partner for the global SME sector, has announced a board-level change: Nicola Czymek-Lauer is the company's new CFO and joins CEO Norbert Rotter on the Executive Board. With this personnel decision, the SAP consulting company is strengthening its global growth course and its close collaboration with the NTT/NTT DATA Group.

Jürgen Pürzer, the previous CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions, is taking over the role as CFO at the parent company NTT DATA, Inc. headquartered in London, reporting directly to CEO Abhijit Dubey. This change honors his comprehensive financial expertise and the significant contributions he has made to the sustained success of NTT DATA Business Solutions over the last five years. The company recently published record figures for the fiscal year 2024/25, including a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion euros.

With the appointment of Nicola Czymek-Lauer, NTT DATA Business Solutions has called a woman onto the Executive Board for the first time, setting a clear signal for modern and forward-looking leadership. Nicola Czymek-Lauer started her finance career with a traineeship in Business Administration at Siemens AG ("Stammhauslehre"), subsequently holding higher management positions at Siemens, Unify and Atos. Since her move to NTT DATA Business Solutions in 2020, she has overseen two global key areas as Head of Internal Audit and Head of Treasury. Most recently, she acted as Head of Global Finance and, as an Executive Vice President, formed part of the Global Leadership Team (GLT). She has worked closely with Jürgen Pürzer over the past months to prepare for the transition of responsibilities and ensure a smooth handover.

Friedrich Fleischmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NTT DATA Business Solutions: "The Supervisory Board would like to thank Jürgen Pürzer for his outstanding work and we are delighted that he will contribute his expertise at Group level in the future. Nicola Czymek-Lauer has impressed us with her broad financial knowledge and her comprehensive experience in key positions at the company. Her promotion is a strong signal for the successful development of leadership figures from the company's own ranks."

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions: "I congratulate Jürgen Pürzer on his career move and wish him continuing success in his new role. Thanks to his foresight, we have achieved record results over the last five years. With Nicola Czymek-Lauer, we gain not only a competent and proven leader, but also a colleague who shares our goals and values. Internal succession ensures continuity and sets a clear signal for stability at board level. I look forward to working closely with her to set new impulses for NTT DATA Business Solutions."

Jürgen Pürzer, new CFO of NTT DATA, Inc.: "I look back with pride at five successful years at NTT DATA Business Solutions, which have been highly valuable for me both personally and professionally. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their trust and dedicated collaboration. I am looking forward to my new role and I am confident that Nicola Czymek-Lauer will leverage her expertise to develop NTT DATA Business Solutions' financial strategy with clarity and a forward-thinking approach."

Nicola Czymek-Lauer, new CFO of NTT DATA Business Solutions: "I would like to thank everyone for the trust in my abilities and look forward to my new role with great motivation. Building on the outstanding work by my predecessor Jürgen Pürzer, I intend to continue developing our financial strategy and strengthen our sustained growth. I look forward to working closely with CEO Norbert Rotter and I am confident that we will maintain our successful direction, even in a volatile environment, and make important decisions that will set the course for the future."

Further information is available at nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,700 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions Jasmin Straeter Head of Global Communications NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany T: +49 521 9 14 48 108 Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

