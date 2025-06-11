AGEDB Technology Ltd.: AGEDB Technology Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, the Company has 42,383,200 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 4,238,320 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company's outstanding convertible securities shall be adjusted according to the consolidation ratio.

The Company's name and trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange shall remain the same.

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading on a consolidated basis. The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET) is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

