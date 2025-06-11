Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.06.2025
WKN: A406QQ | ISIN: CA00844N1096 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
11.06.2025 04:17 Uhr
AGEDB Technology Ltd.: AGEDB Technology Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - AGEDB Technology Ltd. ("AGEDB" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGET) announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, the Company has 42,383,200 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 4,238,320 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company's outstanding convertible securities shall be adjusted according to the consolidation ratio.

The Company's name and trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange shall remain the same.

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading on a consolidated basis. The Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About AGEDB Technology Ltd.

AGEDB Technology Ltd. (TSXV: AGET) is a leading provider of enterprise database solutions. The company specializes in advanced database technologies, including graph databases and data processing systems, offering robust solutions to clients worldwide.

AGEDB Technology Ltd.

On behalf of the board of directors,

"Young Seung Ko"

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

SOURCE AGEDB Technology Ltd.

For more information, please contact: [email protected], www.agedb.io, +1 866-278-0650

© 2025 PR Newswire
